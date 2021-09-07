Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 20°C Tuesday 7 September 2021
Advertisement

Sligo Rovers to form senior women's team and apply to join WNL

The club announced new plans in partnership with IT Sligo today.

By The42 Team Tuesday 7 Sep 2021, 12:25 PM
1 hour ago 420 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5542600
Sligo Rovers women’s coach Emma Hansberry (centre) with players Keela Scanlon (left) and Ciara Henry (right).
Image: Sligo Rovers
Sligo Rovers women’s coach Emma Hansberry (centre) with players Keela Scanlon (left) and Ciara Henry (right).
Sligo Rovers women’s coach Emma Hansberry (centre) with players Keela Scanlon (left) and Ciara Henry (right).
Image: Sligo Rovers

SLIGO ROVERS HAVE announced plans to form a senior women’s team with the aim of competing in the Women’s National League from 2022 onward. 

The Bit O’Red are extending their partnership with IT Sligo, which has offered sports scholarships to male players over the past two years, to allow women the same opportunities. 

Rovers currently have U17 and U19s teams playing in the WNL and will apply to enter at senior level from next season. 

‘’We are delighted to enhance our partnership with IT Sligo which has seen us create scholarships for our players over the last two years,” said Sligo Rovers chairperson Tommy Higgins.

“Women’s football is something we are passionate about and we want to add to our existing U17 and U19 teams and incorporate a senior team to compete in the SSE Airtricity Women’s National League. This is a big step for women’s football in the North West region and we hope it gives female footballers in the region something to work towards both educationally and in sporting terms’’

Dr Michele Glacken, Vice President Academic Affairs and Registrar of IT Sligo, added: “IT Sligo is delighted to support the development of a Women’s National League team for the North West region.

This partnership builds on our current successful scholarship programme with Sligo Rovers, and offers equal opportunities for female soccer players to succeed in their sporting and academic pursuits. As an institute, our aim is to help attract and retain talent in the region.

“By supporting this initiative, we are helping provide a level playing field for girls, ensuring they don’t have to compromise when it comes to furthering their education and pursuing their sporting careers.”

“This is great news for all female footballers in this region,” said the club’s U17 women’s coach and ex-Ireland international Emma Hansberry.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“Coming from Sligo, there was always massive potential in the area and the North West region in general but there was no pathway or women’s senior team to look towards.

“This is something that has been missing and now with the partnership between Rovers and IT Sligo it will enhance the women’s game all over the North West. The current group of players within the club are very excited and I know all female footballers in the region will be too.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie