Sligo Rovers to form senior women's team and apply to join WNL

SLIGO ROVERS HAVE announced plans to form a senior women’s team with the aim of competing in the Women’s National League from 2022 onward.

The Bit O’Red are extending their partnership with IT Sligo, which has offered sports scholarships to male players over the past two years, to allow women the same opportunities.

Rovers currently have U17 and U19s teams playing in the WNL and will apply to enter at senior level from next season.

‘’We are delighted to enhance our partnership with IT Sligo which has seen us create scholarships for our players over the last two years,” said Sligo Rovers chairperson Tommy Higgins.

“Women’s football is something we are passionate about and we want to add to our existing U17 and U19 teams and incorporate a senior team to compete in the SSE Airtricity Women’s National League. This is a big step for women’s football in the North West region and we hope it gives female footballers in the region something to work towards both educationally and in sporting terms’’

Dr Michele Glacken, Vice President Academic Affairs and Registrar of IT Sligo, added: “IT Sligo is delighted to support the development of a Women’s National League team for the North West region.

This partnership builds on our current successful scholarship programme with Sligo Rovers, and offers equal opportunities for female soccer players to succeed in their sporting and academic pursuits. As an institute, our aim is to help attract and retain talent in the region.

“By supporting this initiative, we are helping provide a level playing field for girls, ensuring they don’t have to compromise when it comes to furthering their education and pursuing their sporting careers.”

“This is great news for all female footballers in this region,” said the club’s U17 women’s coach and ex-Ireland international Emma Hansberry.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

“Coming from Sligo, there was always massive potential in the area and the North West region in general but there was no pathway or women’s senior team to look towards.

“This is something that has been missing and now with the partnership between Rovers and IT Sligo it will enhance the women’s game all over the North West. The current group of players within the club are very excited and I know all female footballers in the region will be too.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!