Shamrock Rovers overcome struggling Sligo

Sligo Rovers 0

Shamrock Rovers 2

Jessica Farry reports from The Showgrounds

SHAMROCK ROVERS SCORED twice in six minutes to defeat a struggling Sligo Rovers at the Showgrounds on Friday night.

Matt Healy and Danny Grant were on the scoresheet at the end of the first half, while the champions finished the game with ten men when captain Roberto Lopes was sent off for a second yellow.

Those two quickfire goals at the end of the half had the champions leading at the break, and Stephen Bradley’s side were probably wondering how they hadn’t taken the lead before that, with Danny Grant in particular coming close on a few occasions.

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His first chance was after just 24 seconds, when he pounced on a Jeannot Esua mistake, and five minutes later, the former Bohs man got on the end of Tunmise Sobowale’s cross in the box, although his effort was blocked.

Sligo’s best chance arrived seconds later when Seb Quirk flicked a ball over the top for the onrushing Cian Kavanagh, who got in front of Pico Lopes but couldn’t keep the shot down.

Grant forced Sargeant into a low save before he blasted a volley over the bar.

A Hoops goal felt inevitable, and they took the lead after 40 minutes.

The hosts couldn’t get the ball away, and Sean McHale’s failed clearance allowed John McGovern to run in and set it up for Healy.

The Cork native drilled his effort from the edge of the box into the net, and six minutes later it was 2-0 as Grant got his goal with a fine volley from a corner.

It was the Hoops who looked the most threatening after the restart, but Sligo did get a glimmer of hope when the visitors were reduced to ten.

Roberto Lopes was dismissed as he received a second yellow for dragging down Ryan O’Kane as he jinked his way past the Cape Verde international.

The resulting free-kick was sent straight into Ed McGinty’s arms, while O’Kane was starting to cause trouble for the Hoops defence, although they dealt with it.

Bradley responded to Sligo’s resurgence, making two changes, after O’Kane’s dangerous cross was just missed by the diving Esua, who was just centimetres away from making contact.

The Hoops handled Sligo’s renewed energy well and were well in control to record their third win of the season.

Sligo’s woes continue, as John Russell’s men collected a fourth defeat in their opening six games.

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Sligo Rovers: Sam Sargeant, Jeannot Esua, Gareth McElroy, Sean McHale (Ollie Denham, 94), Will Fitzgerald, Seb Quirk, James McManus (Mai Traore, 72), Alex Nolan, Daire Patton (Ciaron Harkin, 46), Ryan O’Kane, Cian Kavanagh.

Shamrock Rovers: Ed McGinty, Roberto Lopes, Lee Grace, Cory O’Sullivan, Tunmise Sobowale, Danny Grant (Adam Brennan, 77), Matt Healy, Dylan Watts (John O’Sullivan, 83), Jack Byrne (Victor Ozhianvuna, 63), Aaron Greene (Michael Noonan, 63), John McGovern (Adam Matthews, 77).

Referee: Rob Harvey.