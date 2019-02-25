This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Cork City off the mark as stunning Morrissey strike ensures first league victory of 2019

Kyle Callan-McFadden pulled one back for Sligo but they couldn’t find an equaliser.

By David Goulden Monday 25 Feb 2019, 10:16 PM
1 hour ago 2,242 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4512912
Gearoid Morrissey scored a belter for John Caulfield's side.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Sligo Rovers 1

Cork City 2

David Goulden reports from the Showgrounds 

CORK CITY PICKED up their first league win of the season with a 2-1 win over a gallant Sligo Rovers at the Showgrounds.

A Sean McLoughlin header and a wonderful Gearoid Morrisey strike from distance saw City lead comfortably.

Kyle Callan-McFadden pulled one back for Sligo on 63 minutes, but the Bit O’Red were unable to pull an equaliser out of the hat.

Without a win in their opening two games, it was John Caulfield’s men who dictated large portions of this first half. City’s early pressure telling just short of the quarter-hour mark.

Dante Leverock could only deflect Shane Griffin’s as far as McLoughlin, who volleyed home from 12 yards.

Rovers, unsettled by an early injury to full-back Regan Donelon, failed to test City net minder Mark McNulty in the opening 45.

The closest the Bit O’Red came to an equaliser before the break, was when Daryl Fordyce’s opportunistic effort from out wide sailed harmlessly over the Cork goal.

The second half was just four minutes old when the Rebels had their second.

30 yards from the target and with nothing else on in front of him, Morrisey unleashed a stunning left-footed effort which flew past Rovers stopper Ed McGinty and into the top corner.

Both sides went close at opposing ends, before Sligo cut Cork’s lead in half on 65 minutes.

Callan-McFadden nodding Jack Keaney’s corner to the net with a determined diving header.

SLIGO ROVERS: Ed McGinty; Kyle Callan-McFadden, Dante Leverock, John Mahon; Lewis Banks, Regan Donelon (Niall Morahan 7); Jack Keaney, Daryl Fordyce (David Cawley 66); Kris Twardek, Liam Kerrigan (Sam Warde 66) ; Romeo Parkes.

CORK CITY: Mark McNulty; Conor McCarthy, Dan Casey, Sean McLoughlin, Shane Griffin; Conor McCormack, Gearoid Morrisey; Garry Buckley, Daire O’Connor (James Tiley 69), Karl Sheppard; Liam Nash (Dan Smith 69).

Referee: Ben Connolly. 

