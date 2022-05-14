Burns on fire as Pat's grab point in Sligo

SLIGO ROVERS 1

ST PAT’S 1

SLIGO ROVERS AND St Patrick’s Athletic played out a pulsating 1-1 draw at The Showgrounds on Saturday to remain in fifth and fourth place respectively.

Aidan Keena’s fine strike put the Bit O’Red ahead in the first-half, with Darragh Burns levelling the score in the second-half.

Sligo Rovers manager Liam Buckley made wholesale changes to the side that was beaten 3-1 by Shamrock Rovers in Tallaght Stadium on Monday night.

Buckley made a total of eight changes; Ed McGinty returned to goals after picking up a rib injury last Friday.

Shane Blaney, Will Fitzgerald, Niall Morahan,Aidan Keena, Paddy Kirk, David Cawley and Karl O’Sullivan.

Richard Brush, Nando Pijnaker, Jordan Hamilton, Max Mata, Seamas Keogh, Colm Horgan, Robbie McCourt and Adam McDonnell all missed out.

Tim Clancy made two changes to his side following Monday night’s draw with Derry City on Monday night.

Mark Doyle and Jason McClelland dropped to the bench, with Darragh Burns and Ben McCormack came into the team.

Both sides have suffered from somewhat inconsistent form in recent weeks, although Pats have lost just one of their previous five.

The Bit O’Red on the other hand, have lost their last two consecutive games.

In what was an open start to the game, both sides were threatening in the early stages.

Aidan Keena went close for the Bit O’Red, while former Rovers man Eoin Doyle was putting pressure on the hosts’ rearguard.

Chris Forrester’s effort trickled wide, before the hosts took the lead in stunning fashion.

As the Bit O’Red got bodies forward, David Cawley flicked the ball on for Keena and the Mullingar native finished sublimely past Joseph Anang to put his side ahead.

Eoin Doyle almost levelled the scoring just before half-time, but his header from Adam O’Reilly’s cross was just slightly off target.

James Anang saved well from Will Fitzgerald after the restart, before the Dubliners were back on level terms.

Keena opened the scoring this evening. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

A stunning through ball from Chris Forrester found former Rovers man Doyle, with the Dubliner sending it across to Darragh Burns who struck with power past McGinty to make it 1-1.

The visitors enjoyed a spell in control, with Rovers defending well before the roles were reversed.

A superb Joe Redmond block denied the Bit O’Red a second in a game that was end to end with chance after chance.

In the end, neither side could find the all important winner, playing out a 1-1 draw earning a point each.