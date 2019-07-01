This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Monday 1 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Coughlan hits hat-trick as Sligo come from behind to hammer beleaguered UCD

The Students led through a valedictory Liam Scales goal, but soon crumbled and conceded five at the Showgrounds.

By David Goulden Monday 1 Jul 2019, 9:56 PM
1 hour ago 1,354 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4705771
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Sligo Rovers 5

UCD 1

David Goulden reports from the Showgrounds 

RONAN COUGHLAN NETTED a hat-trick for Sligo Rovers as they hammered UCD at the Showgrounds to pick up their first win in five games.

The away side took the lead in this one through skipper Liam Scales. But Sligo turned this game completely on its head courtesy of Coughlan’s heroics along with strikes from Johnny Dunleavy and Romeo Parkes.

In search of their first points on the road this season, it was UCD who impressed early on. Yoyo Mahdy had Ed McGinty at full-stretch to keep out his powerful effort before the Students hit the lead.

Bristol Rovers-bound Scales showed his strength as he muscled his way to the front post to head home Richie O’Farrell’s corner.

Rovers slowly found their feet and worked their way back into this tie.

Conor Kearns got a strong hand to Coughlan’s shot on eleven minutes, before Parkes saw his shot sail past the far post from close range on the quarter hour.

Liam Buckley’s charges deservedly levelled the tie when Dunleavy latched on to David Cawley’s corner, although it looked like UCD keeper Conor Kearns could have done better.

Sligo were ahead less than 60 seconds later: Cawley pushing the ball into the path of Coughlan, who tucked it beyond Kearns for his first of the night.

Rovers had their third before the break with Coughlan’s brace. Parkes held off his man and bided his time before supplying the oncoming Coughlan, who was left with a simple finish.

Parkes added his name to the score-sheet five minutes into the second half. The Jamaican was left with a simple tap-in at the back post from Dunleavy’s square.

Coughlan then had his hat-trick moments later, after he lifted the ball over a despairing Kearns from inside the six-yard box.

Parkes missed two late chances to claim his brace but Kearns twice got down quick enough to get a hand to both efforts.

SLIGO ROVERS: Ed McGinty; Johnny Dunleavy (Niall Morahan 53′), Kyle McFadden, Dante Leverock, Lewis Banks; Kris Twardek, John Russell (John Mahon 70′), David Cawley, Ronan Murray; Ronan Coughlan (Brian Morley 58′), Romeo Parkes.

UCD: Conor Kearns; Dan Tobin (Harry McEnvoy 86′), Evan Farrell, Josh Collins (Luke Boore HT), Liam Scales; Paul Doyle, Mark Dignam; Jason McClelland, Richie O’Farrell, Yoyo Mahdy (Hugh Torfeldt 86′); Danu Bishop.

Referee: Damien MacGraith

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
David Goulden

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie