RG Snyman to leave Munster but Jean Kleyn signs new deal

MUNSTER HAVE CONFIRMED that second row RG Snyman will leave the province at the end of this season, but his fellow World Cup-winning Springboks lock Jean Kleyn has signed a new two-year contract with the province.

Snyman’s time with Munster has been blighted by injuries, with the South African managing just 10 appearances so far since joining in 2019. He is currently sidelined after surgery on a chest/shoulder injury in the wake of the Boks’ World Cup success.

Snyman did get back to fitness to help Munster to their URC title last season but he will move on at the end of the current campaign to take up “a new playing opportunity.”

Advertisement

However, Munster have confirmed that Kleyn has signed a two-year contract extension to keep him with the southern province until the summer of 2026 at least.

30-year-old Kleyn was previously an Ireland international but switched allegiance to his native South Africa earlier this year and helped them to their World Cup success in France.

That led to speculation that Kleyn might have to leave Munster, given he had become a non-Irish-qualified [NIQ] player, but Graham Rowntree and co. have been given sign-off by the IRFU to extend Kleyn’s deal as Snyman departs.

Kleyn has become a hugely popular figure among Munster fans, as well as being a key man on the pitch. He was named Munster player of the year for the 2022/23 URC-winning campaign.

There is more good news for Munster fans with confirmation of a two-year contract extension for openside flanker John Hodnett, who will also stay on until 2026 at least.

24-year-old Hodnett has already made 45 appearances for Munster and delivered another strong showing in last weekend’s narrow URC defeat to Leinster.

Wing Liam Coombes has also signed a new deal with Munster, penning a one-year extension that runs until the summer of 2025.

26-year-old Coombes, who is sidelined with a shoulder injury at present, has played for Munster 19 times so far.