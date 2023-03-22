Soccer AM to be axed after 30 years

SOCCER AM IS set to be axed after 30 years of the iconic weekend football show.

The programme started on Sky Sports back in 1995 but will finish up at the end of the current season, with 10 episodes left to air.

“Soccer AM has played an important role in our coverage of football for the past three decades, and we continually adapt to the evolving needs of our customers,” a Sky spokesperson said, as quoted by TalkSport.

“We now go into a period of consultation to discuss the proposed changes with our people. We are unable to provide more detail while these consultations are underway.”

Just heard that @SoccerAM is finishing at the end of the season. I had 14 years of going through Premier League & @EFL clubs dressing rooms. Training with Clubs for features & basically having a laugh 😂 Fun part of my time at Sky 🤣 pic.twitter.com/7FbqUonB2f — Chris Kamara (@chris_kammy) March 22, 2023

“Just heard that Soccer AM is finishing at the end of the season,” Chris Kamara wrote on Twitter.

“I had 14 years of going through Premier League and EFL club dressing rooms. Training with Clubs for features and basically having a laugh. Fun part of my time at Sky.”

It’s being reported that Soccer AM’s 10.30am Saturday slot will be taken by Saturday Social.

