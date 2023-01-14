Shamrock Rovers boss and Shelbourne captain land big Soccer Writers' awards

SHAMROCK ROVERS MANAGER Stephen Bradley and Shelbourne captain Pearl Slattery emerged as the big winners at the annual SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers Ireland awards tonight.

Bradley was named Men’s Personality of the Year at a banquet in Dublin, becoming the first man in the 63-year history of the award to claim the honour in consecutive years.

The Dubliner steered Rovers to a third straight league title last season, and also saw the Hoops return to the group stages of a European competition for the first time in 11 years in the Uefa Europa Conference League.

Bradley saw off competition from Derry City’s FAI Cup-winning boss Ruaidhri Higgins and his Rovers striker Rory Gaffney, who finished second and third respectively in the vote by Soccer Writers Ireland members.

Shels’ double-winning skipper Slattery landed the Women’s Personality of the Year gong, following in the footsteps of inaugural winner, Wexford Youths’ Kylie Murphy.

The experienced Dubliner and long-serving captain edged out Áine O’Gorman (second), formerly of Peamount United and now at Shamrock Rovers, and team-mate Jessie Stapleton (third) for the prize.

Shamrock Rovers’ Alan Mannus was crowned Goalkeeper of the Year for a joint-record third time, having previously won in 2010 and 2020. He pipped Brian Maher and Nathan Shepperd.

Vera Pauw and the Republic of Ireland women’s team were the recipients of the International Achievement Award, having qualified for their first-ever major tournament in this summer’s World Cup in 2022.

Dutch coach Pauw led the Girls in Green to eight victories throughout the year which culminated in their memorable Hampden Park play-off victory over Scotland in October.

And Lynn O’Neill received the Liam Tuohy Special Merit award after over 40 years working for Bohemian Football Club.

Tonight’s banquet marked the return of the event for the first time since January 2020.