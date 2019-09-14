This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Saturday 14 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Solheim Cup tied at 8-8 heading into final day

The USA will be confident of retaining the Solheim Cup on Sunday after pulling level with Europe ahead of the singles.

By The42 Team Saturday 14 Sep 2019, 8:44 PM
1 hour ago 884 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4810204
Georgia Hall and Celine Boutier celebrate their stunning comeback win.
Georgia Hall and Celine Boutier celebrate their stunning comeback win.
Georgia Hall and Celine Boutier celebrate their stunning comeback win.

THE SOLHEIM CUP singles will begin with the scores level at 8-8 after the United States erased their one-point deficit on day two at Gleneagles, which featured a sensational comeback from Europe’s Georgia Hall and Celine Boutier.

Juli Inkster’s USA, the holders of the trophy, fought back strongly in Saturday’s afternoon fourballs after the spoils were shared in the morning foursomes.

On another day marred by slow play, the USA at one point held leads in all four afternoon matches and looked set to open up a handy advantage ahead of Sunday’s singles.

However, Jodi Ewart Shadoff and Caroline Masson rescued half a point for Europe against Lexi Thompson and Marina Alex, while Hall and Boutier somehow turned things around against Ally McDonald and Angel Yin.

Hall and Boutier, who have now triumphed in all three of their matches together, sensationally won each of the final five holes to earn victory, having been three down after four, four down after seven and still three down through 13.

In the other fourball matches, Brittany Altomare and Annie Park edged out Suzann Pettersen and Anne van Dam on the 18th, while Lizette Salas and Danielle Kang beat Carlota Ciganda and Azahara Munoz 2up.

The USA opted to leave out the Korda sisters – Nelly and Jessica – in Saturday’s second session despite the pair’s unbeaten records, while Charley Hull was omitted by Europe.

Hull and Munoz beat Kang and Megan Khang 4 and 3 in the morning and there was a similarly emphatic victory for the Korda siblings, by 6 and 5 against Ciganda and Bronte Law.

Morgan Pressel and Alex pulled off a superb fightback to beat Anna Nordqvist and Van Dam 2 and 1, after falling four down through six, while Hall and Boutier were too strong for Salas and McDonald in a 3 and 2 victory.

- Omni

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie