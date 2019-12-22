This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Sunday 22 December, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Solskjaer slams 'slow' United after latest defeat

The United boss came to the defence of David De Gea, whose howler handed Watford their lead.

By AFP Sunday 22 Dec 2019, 5:16 PM
1 hour ago 3,592 Views 10 Comments
https://the42.ie/4945570
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer during today's defeat to Watford.
Image: Mike Egerton
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer during today's defeat to Watford.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer during today's defeat to Watford.
Image: Mike Egerton

MANCHESTER UNITED MANAGER Ole Gunnar Solskjaer came to the defence of David De Gea after the goalkeeper’s blunder proved pivotal in a 2-0 loss away to Premier League bottom side Watford.

The Vicarage Road clash was still goalless when De Gea somehow allowed a tame, spinning effort from Ismaila Sarr to creep through his hands and in at the near post.

Watford doubled their lead four minutes later when Troy Deeney fired home from the penalty spot after Aaron Wan-Bissaka brought down Sarr with a misjudged sliding tackle and not even the returning Paul Pogba, on as a second-half substitute, could prevent defeat.

But what irked Solskjaer more than De Gea’s mistake was the pace of United’s play.

“We started the game slow,” Solskjaer told Sky Sports.

“The first half was very, very poor from both sides and when you concede two goals like we did in quick succession with their two shots on target we gave ourselves too much to do.

“It was too slow, it was like a testimonial in the first half from both teams,” he added after a defeat that left United in eighth place and continued their run of poor results against lower-ranked teams in the top flight – a marked contrast to their recent wins over Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City.

United’s five league losses this term have come against Crystal Palace, West Ham, Newcastle, Bournemouth and now Watford.

As for De Gea’s howler, Solskjaer said, “It was a mistake, it happens in football and it is what we train for every day to make sure they don’t happen again. David has been very good lately, it is just one of those things that happen.

“You have to earn every point on the pitch and today we didn’t deserve that.

This was just Watford’s second league win this season and first of the campaign at home as they marked new manager Nigel Pearson’s first match in charge at Vicarage Road in style.

Although the Hornets remain at the foot of the table, they are now level on points with second-bottom Norwich and a mere six shy of safety.

Victory followed an impressive display in a defeat last time out at leaders Liverpool and Deeney said: “We’ve been close (to winning) for ages now.

“People are looking and see us at the bottom of the league but performances like Liverpool, Leicester before that, there are games we’re thinking we should have won.”

“It was a great team performance, lots of people did a proper shift and I’m happy for everyone here that they can have a decent Christmas.”

Deeney’s goal was his first since April but the striker insisted he had not felt under pressure to score.

“Real pressure is watching my mum work three jobs trying to make ends meet for Christmas,” he said.

“This is football.”

© – AFP, 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie