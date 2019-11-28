This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 28 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Lingard was top class' - Solskjaer full of praise for stand-in Man United captain

The Norwegian boss singled out the England international for ‘leading by example’.

By The42 Team Thursday 28 Nov 2019, 7:59 PM
1 hour ago 2,939 Views 10 Comments
https://the42.ie/4910718

OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER has praised Jesse Lingard for a “top-class” performance as Manchester United’s captain in a 2-1 defeat against Astana on Thursday night.

The Red Devils headed to Kazakhstan safe in the knowledge that their place in the Europa League knockout stages is already assured, which gave Solskjaer the chance to blood some of the younger members of his squad.

Ethan Laird, Di’Shon Bernard and Dylan Levitt were all handed senor debuts, while 36-year-old goalkeeper Lee Grant took in his first start for the Red Devils since joining the club from Stoke City in 2018.

Lingard made his return to the starting line up after a substitute appearance in United’s 3-3 draw at Sheffield United on Sunday, and was named as captain in the absence of Ashley Young, Harry Maguire, Paul Pogba and David de Gea.

The 26-year-old opened the scoring at the Astana Arena after just 10 minutes, firing into the bottom corner after being set up Luke Shaw on the edge of the box.

Dmitri Shomko equalised for Astana shortly after the interval, before a Bernard own goal gifted the hosts an unlikely victory , with United now set to battle AZ Alkmaar for top spot in Group L on December 12.

Solskjaer highlighted Lingard’s contribution post-match, insisting the midfielder did “himself proud” despite another frustrating result away from home. 

“Goalscoring is important for forwards and his goal was excellent but I thought his performance was top class,” Solskjaer said.

“He led the team by example, energy, drive, scored a goal, great in the dressing room the whole trip, he’s done himself proud today I think.”

The Norwegian went on to applaud United’s debutants, while expressing his belief that the 10-minute spell in which the game was lost will serve as a valuable learning curve for the teenage trio.

“Their performance was very good,” Solskjaer continued. ”At times we were excellent and short spells we let them push us back and that cost us in the end because it was a big 10-minute spell they had in the second half.

“You could see they were growing in the game that’s when you want these boys to learn from this and maybe someone stay down or get organised.

“But we had chances ourselves and some excellent debuts.”

Lingard also had his say on United’s youngsters, adding: “It’s huge for the youth of Manchester United. Manchester United have always been about bringing academy products through and there were plenty of debuts today.”

Next up for the Red Devils is a crucial home fixture against Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday, before Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham arrive at Old Trafford next Wednesday.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie