Dublin: 6 °C Friday 24 January, 2020
Solskjaer says 'no quick fix' for Man United malaise

Back-to-back Premier League defeats to Liverpool and Burnley have been compounded by a toxic atmosphere around the club.

By AFP Friday 24 Jan 2020, 11:14 AM
58 minutes ago 1,161 Views 10 Comments
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (file pic).
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (file pic).
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER remains confident that Manchester United see him as the right man to take them forward, reiterating there is no “quick fix” for the stumbling Premier League giants.

Back-to-back Premier League defeats to Liverpool and Burnley have been compounded by a toxic atmosphere around the club, with fans voicing their anger at the owners the Glazer family and executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward.

Solskjaer himself is under growing pressure but is confident United can turn things around on Sunday at Tranmere in the FA Cup fourth round.

“For me, we do have a way of doing things,” he said at his pre-match press conference on Friday. 

“Of course you can see other teams have done well. Jurgen (Klopp) spent four years building his team and they’re doing well now, so of course — I’ve said so many times — it’s not going to be a quick fix.

And it’s not going to be like eight players in or 10 players in one transfer window. We’ve had one proper transfer window in the summer because the Januarys they are difficult, but we are trying to do something now.”

Solskjaer believes United have laid the foundations for success, even if the side have lost more Premier League matches than they have won since his permanent appointment in March.

“When you start on something, you stick to that plan,” the United boss said. “For me, anyway. I’m not going to change six or eight or nine or 10 months after I got the job and start believing in a different way of doing things.

“I’m going to stick to what I’ve been trusted to do by the club and hopefully that’ll be good enough, and they can see what we’re doing is right.

“It’s one of these jobs — we know how football is nowadays — but all my conversations with the club have been positive.”

