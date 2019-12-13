This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Friday 13 December, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Solskjaer: Man Utd need 'two or three' new signings

The Red Devils boss is keen to add to his squad despite a string of impressive performances from some of the club’s youngsters.

By The42 Team Friday 13 Dec 2019, 8:04 AM
1 hour ago 2,608 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4931695
Ole Gunnar Solskjaear’s side breezed past AZ to seal Europa League top spot last night.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaear’s side breezed past AZ to seal Europa League top spot last night.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaear’s side breezed past AZ to seal Europa League top spot last night.

MANCHESTER UNITED BOSS Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he is targeting “two or three” new signings when the January transfer window opens next month.

The Red Devils have been linked with a number of forwards after the summer departures of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez left the club light in attacking numbers.

Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland is one player reportedly attracting interest after scoring 28 goals in just 22 appearances for Red Bull Salzburg this season.

Solskjaer would not be drawn on specific players, though he did confirm that he planned to dip into the transfer market when the window opens next month.

“We’re looking to strengthen in many positions,” said the Norwegian. “If you look at our squad compared to others we’re getting there, but need two or three players to have a squad with enough numbers to rotate throughout a long season and we’ll see what we sign.”

Solskjaer was speaking after his side thrashed Dutch outfit AZ 4-0 at Old Trafford to seal top spot in Europa League Group L.

Academy graduate Mason Greenwood scored twice to become the youngest Manchester United player to score a brace for the club in a major European competition at the age of 18 years and 72 days. Ashley Young and Juan Mata were also on target at Old Trafford.

Speaking about Greenwood, who is the team’s top scorer in Europe this season with five goals, Solskjaer was full of praise.

“I’ve probably said it all before. It’s nothing new – that’s what he does and tomorrow he will probably go into training and score a few more,” added Solskjaer.

“He has always done it. That is just natural for him. He is a natural footballer.

“The closer he gets to goal the more dangerous he is. Right foot, left foot, he is a nightmare for defenders.

“He needs to develop his heading. Then he can be a proper striker.

“I’ve seen a few good ones – I played with Wazza [Wayne Rooney]. But for natural finishing he’s one of the best I’ve seen.

“He’s a different class as a finisher – in and around box you expect him to get a shot off and on target. He is so precise with his finishing.

“Mason must have enjoyed tonight. He’s just going to look forward to Sunday now, but he won’t rest on laurels.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie