Monday 25 November, 2019
Listen to Episode 1 of 'Sonia': A special three-part podcast as part of Sonia Week on The42

Today we focus on her Olympic debut in Barcelona.

By The42 Team Monday 25 Nov 2019, 2:44 PM
THANKS TO THE heroics of Wayne McCullough and Michael Carruth in the boxing ring, the 1992 Barcelona Olympics will forever live in the Irish sporting history books as one of the great summers – and in the 1990s, there were a few.

But while the boxers were bagging gold and silver, a new star that would shine throughout the decade was taking her first steps at the Olympics: Sonia O’Sullivan.

We are marking Sonia’s birthday this week with a series of special features, including a three-part podcast reflecting on her career. 

In Episode One of ‘Sonia’, we follow the Cobh youngster as she lines up for her first Olympic heat and as she takes the lead in her first Olympic final with only a few hundred yards separating her from debut glory and defeat.

With Sonia, nothing was ever boring.

The42 Team

