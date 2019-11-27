Listen to Episode 2 of 'Sonia': A special three-part podcast as part of Sonia Week on The42

IN EPISODE TWO of ‘Sonia’ we meet the then 23-year-old on the start lines of the 1993 World Championships in Stuttgart.

It’s two years on from the Barcelona Olympics and O’Sullivan is a household name. In Stuttgart the nation sits back ready to bear witness to her cementing her place as an Irish Sporting Icon with Gold at the World Championships.

But Ma Junren and his squad of Chinese runners have different plans. Stuttgart turns from being a coronation for Sonia to the scene where she displays just how deep she can go to find herself and overcome unforeseen obstacles.

Sonia’s silver at Stuttgart shows she’s here for the long haul and in doing so cements her legend more than a cake-walk to Gold ever could.

Source: The42 Podcasts/SoundCloud

Listen to Sonia – Episode 1 here>