This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Wednesday 27 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Listen to Episode 2 of 'Sonia': A special three-part podcast as part of Sonia Week on The42

We join O’Sullivan at the start line of the 1993 World Championships with the country expecting gold.

By Adrian Russell Wednesday 27 Nov 2019, 3:24 PM
1 hour ago 155 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4908561

SoniaBanner_Final

IN EPISODE TWO of ‘Sonia’ we meet the then 23-year-old on the start lines of the 1993 World Championships in Stuttgart.

It’s two years on from the Barcelona Olympics and O’Sullivan is a household name. In Stuttgart the nation sits back ready to bear witness to her cementing her place as an Irish Sporting Icon with Gold at the World Championships.

But Ma Junren and his squad of Chinese runners have different plans. Stuttgart turns from being a coronation for Sonia to the scene where she displays just how deep she can go to find herself and overcome unforeseen obstacles.

Sonia’s silver at Stuttgart shows she’s here for the long haul and in doing so cements her legend more than a cake-walk to Gold ever could.


Source: The42 Podcasts/SoundCloud

Listen to Sonia – Episode 1 here>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adrian Russell
adrian@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie