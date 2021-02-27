BE PART OF THE TEAM

Saturday 27 February 2021
Leipzig keep pace with Bayern thanks to dramatic comeback from two down

Marcus Thuram helped Borussia Moenchengladbach take a 2-0 lead, but Leipzig battled back to take all three points.

By AFP Saturday 27 Feb 2021, 8:27 PM
Yussuf Poulsen celebrates Sorloth's winner.
Image: Michael Sohn
Image: Michael Sohn

A LAST-GASP Alexander Sorloth goal a dramatic 3-2 comeback win for RB Leipzig at home to Borussia Moenchengladbach today and kept the hosts in the thick of the Bundesliga title race.

Leipzig fought back with second-half goals by Christopher Nkunku and Yussuf Poulsen before Sorloth’s winning header in the 93rd minute after Gladbach led 2-0 at half-time thanks to strikes by Marcus Thuram and Jonas Hofmann. 

The victory keeps second-placed Leipzig two points behind leaders Bayern Munich, who had earlier romped to a 5-1 home win over Cologne after Serge Gnabry and Robert Lewandowski both netted twice.

