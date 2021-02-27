Leipzig keep pace with Bayern thanks to dramatic comeback from two down

A LAST-GASP Alexander Sorloth goal a dramatic 3-2 comeback win for RB Leipzig at home to Borussia Moenchengladbach today and kept the hosts in the thick of the Bundesliga title race.

Leipzig fought back with second-half goals by Christopher Nkunku and Yussuf Poulsen before Sorloth’s winning header in the 93rd minute after Gladbach led 2-0 at half-time thanks to strikes by Marcus Thuram and Jonas Hofmann.

The victory keeps second-placed Leipzig two points behind leaders Bayern Munich, who had earlier romped to a 5-1 home win over Cologne after Serge Gnabry and Robert Lewandowski both netted twice.