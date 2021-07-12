Membership : Access or Sign Up
South Africa A team packed with World Cup winners for midweek Lions clash

Faf de Klerk, Cheslin Kolbe, Eben Etzebeth and Damian de Allende are among the Springbok stars in the starting team.

By Ciarán Kennedy Monday 12 Jul 2021, 1:28 PM
21 minutes ago 1,172 Views 1 Comment
Cheslin Kolbe.
JACQUES NIENABER HAS named a strong South Africa A team for Wednesday’s meeting with the British and Irish Lions, with a number of Springbok stars included for the Cape Town fixture, which will now have a Test game feel to it.

With the Springboks seeing their game against Georgia called off last week due to Covid-19 infections in both camps, Nienaber – who has handed coaching duties for the fixture over the Rassie Erasmus as he continues to self-isolate – has packed his squad with 18 World Cup winners in a bid to get their match fitness up ahead of the Test series against the Lions, which kicks off on 24 July.

The starting team also includes five players who started the win over Georgia a little over two weeks ago. 

Willie le Roux starts at full-back, with Toulouse superstar Cheslin Kolbe and Sbu Nkosi named on the wings.

Munster’s Damian de Allende lines out at inside centre, where he is partnered by Lukhanyo Am, who captains the side, with Sale Sharks scrum-half Faf de Klerk and out-half Morné Steyn competing the South Africa A backline.

Steven Kitshoff, Joseph Dweba and Trevor Nyakane pack down in the front row, with Eben Etzebeth and Franco Mostert getting the nod in the second row.

A powerful looking South Africa A side is completed with a backrow of Marco van Staden, Pieter-Steph du Toit and Jasper Wiese, who made his Test debut against Georgia.

Nienaber has named a provisional list of 10 replacements for the game, with the final eight set to be confirmed closer to kick-off.

“We’re pleased to be able to name a quality team with a number of experienced players despite the challenges in the last week, which included the entire squad being confined to their rooms as part of the team’s preventative self-isolation measures,” Nienaber said.

South Africa A (v Lions)

15: Willie le Roux

14: Cheslin Kolbe

13: Lukhanyo Am (captain)

12: Damian de Allende

11: Sbu Nkosi

10: Morné Steyn

9: Faf de Klerk

1: Steven Kitshoff

2: Joseph Dweba

3: Trevor Nyakane 

4: Eben Etzebeth

5: Franco Mostert 

6: Marco van Staden

7: Pieter-Steph du Toit

8: Jasper Wiese

Replacements from:

16: Malcolm Marx

17: Coenie Oosthuizen

18: Vincent Koch

19: Nicolaas Janse van Rensburg

20: Rynhardt Elstadt

21: Herschel Jantjies

22: Jesse Kriel

23: Damian Willemse

24: Kwagga Smith

25: Elton Jantjies

 
Ciarán Kennedy
@CiaranKennedy_
ciaran@the42.ie

