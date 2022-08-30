Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 18°C Tuesday 30 August 2022
South Africa make eight changes for second Wallabies Test

The Springboks head into the clash on Saturday in Sydney after back-to-back defeats.

By AFP Tuesday 30 Aug 2022, 11:25 AM
52 minutes ago 928 Views 1 Comment
South Africa head coach Jacques Nienaber.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
SOUTH AFRICA RANG the changes on Tuesday in their search for a desperately needed win against Australia, with eight new players named in the starting team, partly due to injuries.

The Springboks head into the clash on Saturday in Sydney after back-to-back defeats, a 35-23 loss to the All Blacks at home before crashing 25-17 against the Wallabies in Adelaide.

It left the world champions bottom of the four-team Rugby Championship with three games to play and in dire need of a victory to keep their hopes alive.

“We selected a team we thought would be best for this match given that we have several players out with injuries and with an eye on how we want to play,” said coach Jacques Nienaber, whose team have failed to win on Australian soil since 2013.

“We let ourselves down in the last two games and we are determined to rectify that this week and change our fortunes in Australia. We’ll prepare as well as possible this week to stay in the hunt for the title.”

Four of the changes are injury-enforced with Handre Pollard, Lukhanyo Am and Pieter-Steph du Toit all out with knee problems, while Elton Jantjies has hurt his hand.

It means Damian Willemse will move from fullback to flyhalf, Jesse Kriel slots in at centre and Franco Mostert was included in the loose trio.

Talented young back Canan Moodie will make his Springbok debut on the right wing in a positional switch with Warrick Gelant, who moves to the bench.

The experienced Willie le Roux takes Willemse’s place at fullback in his 77th Test, with the other backline change at scrumhalf, where Jaden Hendrikse replaces Faf de Klerk who was axed from the 23.

Prop Steven Kitshoff and hooker Malcolm Marx earn starts in a new-look front row with Frans Malherbe while Jasper Wiese takes over at No.8 from veteran Duane Vermeulen, who is among the replacements.

The changes forced a reshuffle of the front row on the bench, with Deon Fourie the replacement hooker, and Ox Nche and Trevor Nyakane providing cover at prop.

Cobus Reinach is the replacement scrumhalf while the experienced Frans Steyn offers options at flyhalf and centre.

South Africa (15-1): Willie le Roux; Canan Moodie, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Makazole Mapimpi; Damian Willemse, Jaden Hendrikse; Jasper Wiese, Franco Mostert, Siya Kolisi (capt); Lood de Jager, Eben Etzebeth; Frans Malherbe, Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff.

Replacements: Deon Fourie, Ox Nche, Trevor Nyakane, Kwagga Smith, Duane Vermeulen, Cobus Reinach, Frans Steyn, Warrick Gelant.

– © AFP 2022

