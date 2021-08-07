54 mins ago

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of today’s third and final Test between South Africa and the British and Irish Lions.

The series so far hasn’t been to everyone’s taste, but at least we go into the final game with everything to play for. After coming from behind to win the first Test, the Lions were comprehensively beaten in Cape Town last week as the Springboks levelled the series. Can Warren Gatland’s team turn it around today? It’s certainly a big ask given just how limited they looked seven days ago, but they certainly have the players – with a new-look back three and the inclusion of Bundee Aki and Ali Price capable of injecting some tempo and purpose into their game.

We’ll bring you all the action as it happens from the Cape Town Stadium, where kick-off today is at 5pm. As always, do let us know your predictions in the comments.