Follow all the action from the final Test of the series as it happens.
2mins
Lots of kicking, as expected, in the opening stages here. The Lions win an early penalty as Pollard knocks-on trying to field a high ball.
KICK-OFF
The teams are out on the pitch, just five minutes until kick-off now.
And here’s the starting Springboks team. A 50th Test cap for Munster’s Damian de Allende today.
Just 25 minutes to go until kick-off in Cape Town. Here’s a reminder of how the Lions line up today.
A massive day for Bundee Aki. He starts for the Lions alongside his Ireland teammate, and good friend, Robbie Henshaw.
Of course, the hope is that this series ends with an entertaining bang and that the action on the pitch is what we recall most when thinking back to the 2021 Lions series in years to come. There are more than enough world-class players to make this a contest to remember even without supporters in Cape Town Stadium.
Can the Lions emulate the class of ’97? You can read Murray Kinsella’s match preview here.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of today’s third and final Test between South Africa and the British and Irish Lions.
The series so far hasn’t been to everyone’s taste, but at least we go into the final game with everything to play for. After coming from behind to win the first Test, the Lions were comprehensively beaten in Cape Town last week as the Springboks levelled the series. Can Warren Gatland’s team turn it around today? It’s certainly a big ask given just how limited they looked seven days ago, but they certainly have the players – with a new-look back three and the inclusion of Bundee Aki and Ali Price capable of injecting some tempo and purpose into their game.
We’ll bring you all the action as it happens from the Cape Town Stadium, where kick-off today is at 5pm. As always, do let us know your predictions in the comments.
