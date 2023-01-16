South African sides to play in Europe if they earn 'home' Champions Cup semis

THE SOUTH AFRICAN clubs are set to play in Europe if they go on to earn ‘home’ semi-finals in the Heineken Champions Cup.

The Sharks have won three pool games from three so far in their first involvement in the competition, meaning they have already qualified for the round-of-16 and are in the hunt to be one of the top-ranked sides.

Meanwhile, the Bulls and Stormers have won two of their three games and will hope to confirm their qualification for the knock-out stages this weekend. The Bulls travel to face Lyon, while the Stormers host Clermont in their final pool fixtures.

EPCR [European Professional Club Rugby] has confirmed to The42 that the South African clubs can earn home round-of-16 and quarter-final games in the Champions Cup.

However, if any of them reach the semi-finals and have earned a ‘home’ fixture in the last four, that game would take place in Europe rather than on South African soil.

EPCR added that “this position may be reviewed if two South African clubs happen to meet in a semi-final.”

The position is part of the current participation agreement between EPCR and the SARU [South African Rugby Union] and is in place for the “foreseeable” future, according to EPCR.

The same ruling applies to the Lions in the EPCR Challenge Cup, in which they have won one of their three pool games so far but could still advance into the knock-out stages.

The Lions would be entitled to host home round-of-16 and quarter-final games in South Africa, but a ‘home’ semi-final would take place in Europe.

However, the situation is different for the Cheetahs, who were invited to take part in this season’s Challenge Cup despite not being involved in the URC [United Rugby Championship].

EPCR says that the terms of the Cheetahs’ invitation stipulate that if they qualify for ‘home’ round-of-16, quarter-final, and semi-final matches, then all of those games would be played in Europe.

Like the Lions, the Cheetahs have won one of their three pool games so far.

Again, EPCR added that this position could be reviewed if the Cheetahs are drawn against the Lions in the knock-out stages of the Challenge Cup.

