8 mins ago

We’re back in Shizuoka, the scene of Ireland’s nightmare against Japan, for another game which could have big implications for Joe Schmidt’s team down the line.

Should Ireland qualify out of Pool A for the quarter-finals, their opponents will come from Pool B. The top team in Pool A plays the second place team in Pool B, and vice versa.

As it stands South Africa are on course to finish second in Pool B having lost to New Zealand on the opening weekend, but an Italy upset here could open up some new possibilities.

Conor O’Shea’s Italians actually top the pool, having recorded bonus point wins against Namibia and Canada, but the complexion of the pool will certainly change over the next week.

The Italians have only won of their 14 games against the Springboks, but we’ve seen bigger upsets in this World Cup, and in this stadium in particular.