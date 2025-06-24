South Africa pick four uncapped players for Barbarians exhibition match

SOUTH AFRICA HAVE chosen four uncapped players, including 150-kilogramme prop Asenathi Ntlabakanye, in the matchday 23 for an exhibition match against the Barbarians in Cape Town on Saturday.

A long-term injury to first-choice tighthead Frans Malherbe created an opening and coach Rassie Erasmus opted for Ntlabakanye from Johannesburg franchise the Lions in his starting line-up.

The other uncapped starter is Sharks flanker Vincent Tshituka, who was born in the Democratic Republic of Congo and was a child when he moved to South Africa.

Hooker Marnus van der Merwe from Welsh outfit the Scarlets and tighthead prop Neethling Fouche are the uncapped duo who will start on the bench.

Japan-based lock Lood de Jager, ruled out of the triumphant 2023 Rugby World Cup campaign in France by illness, partners Jean Kleyn of Munster in the second row.

There is also a recall after a lengthy absence for Sale Sharks eighthman Jean-Luc du Preez, who joins Tshituka and captain Siya Kolisi in the back row.

“(They) have all slotted into our systems really well and have a good understanding of what we want to do in this match,” Erasmus said of the new call-ups, who will remain uncapped as it is not an official Test match.

“It also presents us with a fantastic opportunity to see how they measure up against a handful of experienced players in the Barbarians team.

“This may not be an official Test match, but we are approaching it as such, and a good result will hopefully set us on course for an exciting season.

“Asenathi, Vincent, Neethling, and Marnus have all been impressive at training and for their respective franchises this season, and we hope to see them replicate those quality performances.”

The season opener at the Cape Town Stadium for the world champions will be followed by 13 Tests this year, beginning with a match against Italy in Pretoria on 5 July. Ireland will host South Africa at the Aviva Stadium for a November International on Saturday, 22 November.

South Africa (XV) v Barbarians

Aphelele Fassi; Cheslin Kolbe, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Kurt-Lee Arendse; Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Morne van den Berg; Jean-Luc du Preez, Vincent Tshituka, Siya Kolisi (capt); Lood de Jager, Jean Kleyn; Asenathi Ntlabakanye, Malcolm Marx, Ox Nche

Replacements: Marnus van der Merwe, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Neethling Fouche, Franco Mostert, Kwagga Smith, Cobus Reinach, Manie Libbok, Andre Esterhuizen

Coach: Rassie Erasmus (RSA)