Monday 26 August, 2019
Kolisi named skipper as Erasmus unveils South Africa's World Cup squad

Toulouse’s Rynhardt Elstadt lost out in the battle for the fifth back row berth.

By The42 Team Monday 26 Aug 2019, 3:22 PM
14 minutes ago 499 Views No Comments
South Africa head coach Rassie Erasmus.
Image: Themba Hadebe
South Africa head coach Rassie Erasmus.
South Africa head coach Rassie Erasmus.
Image: Themba Hadebe

EBEN ETZEBTH, WHO has denied allegations of pointing a gun at a homeless man at the weekend, has been included in a surprise-free 31-man Springboks World Cup squad.

Siya Kolisi will captain Rassie Erasmus’ side in Japan, with South African in a pool alongside the All Blacks, Namibia, Italy and Canada.

Of the 32 players who attended a camp in Bloemfontein last week, Toulouse flanker Rynhardt Elstadt lost out to Lions’ Kwagga Smith in a contest for the fifth back row position.

Ulster’s Marcell Coetzee had been ruled out of contention after injuring his ankle against Argentina a fortnight ago. 

“I am very happy with the squad we have been able to select,” said Erasmus.

“We have been developing this squad since the start of last season and in the 31 we have a good balance of established experience and some exciting youth.

“We set out with the goal of growing the depth of the squad and I am confident that any of this 31 can step into a play-off match at the Rugby World Cup and deliver an outstanding performance.”

South Africa leave for Japan on Friday and will play the World Cup hosts in a final warm-up game on 6 September ahead of a mouth-watering Pool B opener against defending champions New Zealand 15 days later.

South Africa World Cup squad:

Forwards (17): Steven Kitshoff (Stormers), Tendai Mtawarira (Sharks), Schalk Brits (Bulls), Malcolm Marx (Lions), Bongi Mbonambi (Stormers), Vincent Koch (Saracens/ENG), Frans Malherbe (Stormers), Trevor Nyakane (Bulls), Eben Etzebeth (Stormers), Lood de Jager (Bulls), Franco Mostert (Gloucester/ENG), RG Snyman (Bulls), Siya Kolisi (Stormers, capt), Francois Louw (Bath/ENG), Kwagga Smith (Lions), Pieter-Steph du Toit (Stormers), Duane Vermeulen (Bulls).

Backs (14): Warrick Gelant (Bulls), Willie le Roux (Toyota Verblitz/JPN), Cheslin Kolbe (Toulouse/FRA), Sibusiso Nkosi (Sharks), Lukhanyo Am (Sharks), Jesse Kriel (Bulls), Damian de Allende (Stormers), Francois Steyn (Montpellier/FRA), Makazole Mapimpi (Sharks), Elton Jantjies (Lions), Handre Pollard (Bulls), Herschel Jantjies (Stormers), Faf de Klerk (Sale Sharks/ENG), Cobus Reinach (Northampton Saints/ENG).

The42 Team

