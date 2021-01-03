BE PART OF THE TEAM

Positive Covid-19 test rules Southampton goalkeeper out of Liverpool game

Fraser Forster is likely to take Alex McCarthy’s place for tomorrow’s Premier League fixture.

By Press Association Sunday 3 Jan 2021, 6:31 PM
7 minutes ago
https://the42.ie/5315222
Southampton's Alex McCarthy.
Image: PA
SOUTHAMPTON GOALKEEPER ALEX McCarthy will miss tomorrow’s Premier League game against Liverpool after testing positive for coronavirus, the club have announced.

McCarthy was the only Saints player or staff member to prove positive after the latest round of tests and is now in isolation.

The club posted on Twitter: “Ralph Hasenhuttl has confirmed Alex McCarthy will miss the Liverpool game following a positive Covid-19 test.

“McCarthy is currently self-isolating at home, in line with government guidelines and club protocols.”

Saints head coach Ralph Hasenhuttl is hoping to return to the dugout for the visit of the champions following a period of isolation after he recently tested positive.

Hasenhuttl missed his side’s goalless home draw against West Ham United last Tuesday.

McCarthy, in his fifth season at St Mary’s after joining from Crystal Palace, has started in all 16 of their top-flight matches this season and has kept seven clean sheets.

Fraser Forster is likely to take his place on Monday.

The Saints were boosted for the West Ham match by the return to fitness of seven-goal striker Danny Ings, who came through unscathed after missing the previous goalless draw at Fulham due to a hamstring strain.

