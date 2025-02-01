The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Southampton pick up second Premier League win of the season
SOUTHAMPTON BEAT Ipswich Town 2-1 in the Premier League today.
It was the Saints’ second Premier League win of the season.
More to follow
English Premier League 3pm results on Saturday:
Bournemouth 0 Liverpool 2 (Salah 30-pen, 75)
Everton 4 (Doucoure 1, Beto 6, 45+2, Ndiaye 90) Leicester 0
Ipswich 1 (Delap 31) Southampton 2 (Aribo 21, Onuachu 87)
Newcastle 1 (Murphy 37) Fulham 2 (Jimenez 61, Muniz 82)
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
EPL Premier League Relief Soccer Ipswich Town Southampton