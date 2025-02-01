Advertisement
Southampton's Paul Onuachu celebrates scoring. Alamy Stock Photo
Southampton pick up second Premier League win of the season

Ireland international Will Smallbone came off the bench as the Saints overcame fellow strugglers Ipswich Town.
5.24pm, 1 Feb 2025

SOUTHAMPTON BEAT Ipswich Town 2-1 in the Premier League today.

It was the Saints’ second Premier League win of the season.

English Premier League 3pm results on Saturday:

Bournemouth 0 Liverpool 2 (Salah 30-pen, 75)

Everton 4 (Doucoure 1, Beto 6, 45+2, Ndiaye 90) Leicester 0

Ipswich 1 (Delap 31) Southampton 2 (Aribo 21, Onuachu 87)

Newcastle 1 (Murphy 37) Fulham 2 (Jimenez 61, Muniz 82)

