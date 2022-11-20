Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Sunday 20 November 2022
Advertisement

Southgate says England players will take knee at World Cup

The build-up to the tournament has been dominated by concerns over the Gulf state’s treatment of migrant workers, women and the LGBTQ community.

24 minutes ago 640 Views 1 Comment
England manager Gareth Southgate during a press conference at the Main Media Centre in Doha.
England manager Gareth Southgate during a press conference at the Main Media Centre in Doha.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

GARETH SOUTHGATE said on Sunday that England will take the knee before their World Cup matches in Qatar to send a strong message of “inclusivity”.

On the eve of England’s Group B opener against Iran in Doha, Southgate once again found himself fielding as many questions about politics as he did on his team’s prospects.

The build-up to the tournament has been dominated by concerns over the Gulf state’s treatment of migrant workers, women and the LGBTQ community.

England did not take the knee — a gesture against racism and other forms of discrimination — in their most recent matches in September.

The gesture has also been scaled back in the Premier League but Southgate’s players have agreed to repeat it before their World Cup matches.

“We feel it’s a strong statement that will go around the world, to young people in particular, to show that inclusivity is very important,” he said.

England are one of several European teams who aim to show support for the LGBTQ community.

A number of captains are planning to wear a rainbow armband with the “OneLove” slogan even though FIFA wants skippers to wear different armbands to promote social messages as part of a partnership with United Nations agencies.

England’s match with Iran also takes place against the background of turmoil in the Islamic republic.

Iran’s clerical leadership has been shaken by more than two months of women-led demonstrations sparked by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman of Kurdish origin who had been arrested by the morality police in Tehran.

But Southgate was wary about giving his view on the situation in Iran.

“I don’t feel informed enough to comment on what’s going on in Iran,” he said. “I don’t think it’s my place to comment on it either.”

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

The England boss found himself having to defend his record ahead of his latest attempt to lead England to their first major trophy since the 1966 World Cup.

The Three Lions were World Cup semi-finalists in 2018 and finished as European Championship runners-up last year, but Southgate still receives criticism for his perceived lack of adventure.

“We can only answer that on the pitch by winning matches and scoring goals,” he said.

“The first thing for a coach is to enable (the team) to win. Then of course you want to play football that excites people, that players enjoy.

“Our challenge is to give supporters a tournament that is memorable. We have taken them on a fantastic ride in the last two tournaments.”

– © AFP 2022

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie