Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Friday 27 May 2022
Advertisement

Spain to launch appeal over World Cup expulsion after ineligible player saga

On 5 May, an independent judicial committee ruled they had breached a World Rugby regulation by fielding Gavin van den Berg.

By AFP Friday 27 May 2022, 3:49 PM
28 minutes ago 421 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5775927
Spain's Gavin van den Berg (red with ball).
Image: Juan Carlos GarcíA Mate
Spain's Gavin van den Berg (red with ball).
Spain's Gavin van den Berg (red with ball).
Image: Juan Carlos GarcíA Mate

SPAIN ARE TO launch an appeal against being thrown out of the 2023 Rugby World Cup for fielding an ineligible player during the qualifying stages, officials announced today.

On 5 May, an independent judicial committee ruled Spain had breached a World Rugby eligibility regulation by fielding Gavin van den Berg in two qualification matches.

The sanction imposed by the committee included a fine and points deduction meaning Spain had no longer qualified for next year’s World Cup in France.

The statement from World Rugby said a three-strong panel would consider the appeal, with “the hearing date to be confirmed in due course”.

South African-born prop van den Berg, who has been playing in Spain since 2018, featured in two qualifiers against the Netherlands in 2020 and 2021 but was deemed not to have served the three years of residency needed to become eligible under World Rugby rules.

What makes this case all the more remarkable is that Spain, Romania and Belgium were all sanctioned in 2018 for fielding ineligible players, paving the way for Russia to qualify for the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

Spain’s furious players responded to their latest expulsion by releasing a statement distancing themselves from all the “lies and inefficiency” of their national federation.

As things stand, Spain have been replaced in next year’s edition by Romania.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Portugal – the team Spain beat to seal their place at France 2023 – have taken the spot vacated by Romania in the final qualification event taking place in November.

© Agence France-Presse

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie