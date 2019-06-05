This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Wednesday 5 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Spanish police confirm Jose Antonio Reyes's car was speeding at more than 136mph

The former Arsenal and Sevilla winger was involved in a fatal crash on Saturday.

By The42 Team Wednesday 5 Jun 2019, 1:47 PM
1 hour ago 2,545 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4668900
Jose Antonio Reyes (file pic).
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Jose Antonio Reyes (file pic).
Jose Antonio Reyes (file pic).
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

SPANISH POLICE HAVE revealed that Jose Antonio Reyes’s car was speeding at “more than 220kmph” (136mph) and that they believe that was the “main” cause of the crash that resulted in the death of the former Sevilla and Arsenal winger.

The Liga club confirmed on Saturday that Reyes, and his cousin Jonathan, were killed in a car accident, with the EFE agency reporting that the crash took place in Seville at 11.40am local time and that the vehicle “went off the road and burst into flames”.

And a Guardia Civil official has now revealed further details of the crash, with BBC Sport also reporting that the spokesman confirmed that Reyes was driving at the time of the accident. 

“The speed limit in the area is 120kmph. We can confirm it [the speed of the vehicle] was the main cause of the accident,” the spokesman told the Press Association.

“Our investigation remains open, we do not know if there are more causes of the accident. But right now we can confirm that the main [cause] was the speeding, it was more than 220kmph.”

Reyes’s funeral took place in his hometown of Utrera in Seville on 3 June, with a flag of Sevilla draped around his coffin. His body was then transported to the club’s Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan stadium, with thousands of fans attending to pay their respects.

The 35-year-old won three Europa League titles during his two spells with the Liga side, making over 200 appearances and scoring 40 goals.

Reyes also played for Arsenal over three seasons, leaving the club to firstly join Real Madrid on loan in 2006 before a permanent move to their rivals Atletico Madrid for the 2007-08 season.

He won a Premier League title as a member of the club’s famed Invincibles side in 2004, while he also collected an FA Cup winner’s medal and reached a Champions League final with the club in 2006.

Reyes played alongside the likes of Thierry Henry and Sergio Ramos at club and international level, with the duo, along with numerous other players, managers and football clubs, leaving messages of condolence on social media following news of the player’s death.

Cesc Fabregas also posted an emotional tribute to his former team-mate, reflecting on the special relationship that the duo shared and that he was his “first great friend” in football.

After leaving Sevilla in 2016, Reyes spent a season at Espanyol before joining Cordoba in the Spanish second division.

He would then spend a brief spell in China playing for Xinjiang Tianshan Leopard, before returning to Spain and turning out of Extremadura in the second division, where he played nine times in the 2018-19 season.

A moment’s applause was conducted by players and supporters prior to the Champions League final in Madrid, while seven matches in Spain’s second tier were cancelled and rescheduled as a mark of respect for Reyes.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie