Spike O’Sullivan stopped in 11th round of gallant effort against Munguia

JAIME MUNGUIA ENJOYED a winning debut in the middleweight division after stopping Cork’s Gary ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan in the 11th round in San Antonio.

Munguia [35-0, 28KOs] had his whiskers checked and was notably hurt by the Mahon man in the third round, but grew in confidence as the bout wore on.

The Mexican controlled the second half and sent an exhausted O’Sullivan [30-4, 21 KOs] to the canvas in the penultimate round.

Paschal Collins threw in the towel just before Spike hit the deck, forcing the referee to stop the fight at 2:17 of the 11th.

Full report to follow.