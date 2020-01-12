This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Spike O’Sullivan stopped in 11th round of gallant effort against Munguia

The Cork man hurt Munguia in the third before the Mexican seized control of a gruelling fight.

By The42 Team Sunday 12 Jan 2020, 10:29 AM
1,855 Views 4 Comments
Spike O’Sullivan (file pic).
JAIME MUNGUIA ENJOYED a winning debut in the middleweight division after stopping Cork’s Gary ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan in the 11th round in San Antonio.

Munguia [35-0, 28KOs] had his whiskers checked and was notably hurt by the Mahon man in the third round, but grew in confidence as the bout wore on.

The Mexican controlled the second half and sent an exhausted O’Sullivan [30-4, 21 KOs] to the canvas in the penultimate round.

Paschal Collins threw in the towel just before Spike hit the deck, forcing the referee to stop the fight at 2:17 of the 11th.

Full report to follow.

