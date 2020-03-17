Sport on St Patrick's Day: Name that year

ST PATRICK’S DAY so often feels like Spring itself. An oasis in the middle of Lent, a bank holiday you’ve been gasping for since Christmas and a day when, traditionally, we’ve been able to shut out real-world distractions and get stuck into some much-needed sport.

Not this year, obviously. This year there are more important health considerations to take into account and so sport is but a wistful memory… so test the wistyness of your memory with this quiz of Patrick’s Days of years past.

DISCLAIMER: This quiz does not feature every sport, nor every year. But if you read each question, you might just find the clues you need.