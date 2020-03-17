This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sport on St Patrick's Day: Name that year

No parade, but we’re here to ensure you still have plenty of questions to answer.

By The42 Team Tuesday 17 Mar 2020, 9:00 AM
37 minutes ago 1,014 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5047832

ST PATRICK’S DAY so often feels like Spring itself. An oasis in the middle of Lent, a bank holiday you’ve been gasping for since Christmas and a day when, traditionally, we’ve been able to shut out real-world distractions and get stuck into some much-needed sport.

Not this year, obviously. This year there are more important health considerations to take into account and so sport is but a wistful memory… so test the wistyness of your memory with this quiz of Patrick’s Days of years past.

DISCLAIMER: This quiz does not feature every sport, nor every year. But if you read each question, you might just find the clues you need.

An easy one to lull you in, can you remember the year Ireland were icy cool Grand Slam champions in Twickenham?
2019
2018

2017
2016
In the first 'Champions League' season, Stefano Eranio secured eventual runners-up Milan a 1-0 win over Porto on this day.
1993
1994

1995
1996
Crossmaglen Rangers win their first All-Ireland club title.
1977
1987

1997
2007
Eventual winners Arsenal had Denis Bergkamp sent off in an FA Cup quarter-final replay against West Ham.
1998
1999

2000
2001
This was the year that Buffers Alley provided Wexford's only All-Ireland Hurling club championship title.
1986
1987

1988
1989
Ireland Women's rugby team secured their historic Grand Slam with a win over Italy.
2011
2012

2013
2014
Ireland's men ran riot in Rome, but were denied the Six Nations Championship on points difference later that afternoon.
2006
2007

2008
2009
Andriy Shevchenko scored early to help Chelsea cruise to a St Patrick's Day win over Sheffield United.
2006
2007

2008
2009
Roscrea, a school named for a town in Tipperary, win their first Leinster Schools Senior Cup.
2012
2013

2014
2015
Alen Boksic scored twice for Middlesbrough on this day as they beat local rivals Newcastle in St James' Park.
2001
2002

2003
2004
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Pedantic Pat
That, my friend, is a suspiciously good score. Next St Patrick's Day, maybe stay off the sport again.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Saints be praised
Holy shepherd that's a good score. You're not in to parades, obviously.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Pad out those stats
A good effort, just a few March 17ths slipped by you.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Plastic Paddy
Are you sure you've been social distancing? Maybe a second run over the questions will improve your score.
Share your result:

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

