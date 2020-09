How many international goals has Cristiano Ronaldo reached with Portugal after Tuesday's game against Sweden? PA 101 102

99 100

Who will captain Leinster in tomorrow's Pro14 final? INPHO James Ryan Devin Toner

Cian Healy Garry Ringrose

Graeme McDowell has withdrawn from this month's Irish Open due to the travel and schedules issues, opting to defend a 2019 PGA Tour title that he won in which country? PA Aruba Dominican Republic

Barbados The Bahamas

Tyrone's Conor McKenna announced his retirement from the AFL this week. What club did he play for? PA St Kilda Brisbane Lions

Essendon Collingwood

'We can almost consider him British' - was the statement uttered by who in the wake of Sam Bennett's brilliant stage win in the Tour De France? PA Mark Cavendish Chris Froome

Bradley Wiggins Dave Brailsford

Ireland star Denise O'Sullivan completed a loan move this week to which English club? INPHO Brighton and Hove Albion Aston Villa

Arsenal Bristol City

How much prize money was Novak Djokovic fined after his sensational disqualification from the US Open last Sunday? PA $500,000 $200,000

$350,000 $250,000

Which Longford club won their DRA appeal this week over a 48-week ban and can play in the 2020 senior football championship? INPHO Mullinalaghta St Columba's Abbeylara

Killoe Emmet Óg Longford Slashers

Who knocked out Serena Williams to reach the US Open final? PA Naomi Osaka Victoria Azarenka

Jennifer Brady Tsvetana Pironkava