It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from a sobering sporting week

1. A security guard in place at Croke Park as the venue was announced as a drive-thru test centre for the ongoing coronavirus pandemic

Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

2. Jonathon Ceglar of the Hawks and Tom Mitchell tackled Lachie Neale of the Lions during the Round 1 AFL match between Hawthorn and Brisbane

Source: AAP/PA Images

3. Conan Byrne pictured with the jerseys of the various stadiums he visited after his 42km walk across Dublin for charity

Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

4. Star Max and JJ Slevin part company at the last in the Pierce Molony Memorial Novice Steeplechase at Thurles Racecourse

Source: PA

5. Jamie Maclaren takes a shot at goal during the A-League match between Central Coast Mariners and Melbourne City at Central Coast Stadium

Source: AAP/PA Images

6. Ed Langdon of the Melbourne Demons takes a shot during the round 1 AFL action

Source: AAP/PA Images

7. Brisbane Roar coach Robbie Fowler and Newcastle Jets coach Carl Robinson interact following the A-League clash between the sides.

Source: AAP/PA Images

8. Tigers fans cheer their team from a property overlooking Leichhardt Oval during the NRL match between the Wests Tigers and the Newcastle Knights a Leichhardt Oval.

Source: AAP/PA Images

9. A view of the races at Dundalk Racecourse

Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

10. A view of windsurfers out at sea at Bull Island in Dublin

Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

