This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Sunday 22 March, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from a sobering sporting week

Here’s the best of the sport that took place over the past seven days.

By Kevin O'Brien Sunday 22 Mar 2020, 8:30 PM
40 minutes ago 962 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5054365

1. A security guard in place at Croke Park as the venue was announced as a drive-thru test centre for the ongoing coronavirus pandemic

a-view-of-a-security-guard-in-place-at-croke-park-as-the-venue-was-announced-as-a-drive-thru-test-centre-fo-the-ongoing-coronavirus-pandemic Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

2. Jonathon Ceglar of the Hawks and Tom Mitchell tackled Lachie Neale of the Lions during the Round 1 AFL match between Hawthorn and Brisbane

afl-hawks-lions Source: AAP/PA Images

3. Conan Byrne pictured with the jerseys of the various stadiums he visited after his 42km walk across Dublin for charity

conan-byrne-pictured-with-the-jerseys-of-the-various-stadiums-he-vistied Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

4. Star Max and JJ Slevin part company at the last in the Pierce Molony Memorial Novice Steeplechase at Thurles Racecourse

pierce-molony-memorial-grade-3-steeplechase-day-thurles-racecourse Source: PA

5. Jamie Maclaren takes a shot at goal during the A-League match between Central Coast Mariners and Melbourne City at Central Coast Stadium

aleague-mariners-melbourne-city Source: AAP/PA Images

6. Ed Langdon of the Melbourne Demons takes a shot during the round 1 AFL action

afl-eagles-demons Source: AAP/PA Images

7. Brisbane Roar coach Robbie Fowler and Newcastle Jets coach Carl Robinson interact following the A-League clash between the sides. 

brisbane-roar-v-newcastle-jets-aleague-cbus-super-stadium Source: AAP/PA Images

8. Tigers fans cheer their team from a property overlooking Leichhardt Oval during the NRL match between the Wests Tigers and the Newcastle Knights a Leichhardt Oval.

nrl-tigers-knights Source: AAP/PA Images

9. A view of the races at Dundalk Racecourse

a-view-of-the-races Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

10. A view of windsurfers out at sea at Bull Island in Dublin

a-view-of-windsurfers-out-at-sea Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie