It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from a sobering sporting week

1. A security guard in place at Croke Park as the venue was announced as a drive-thru test centre for the ongoing coronavirus pandemic
2. Jonathon Ceglar of the Hawks and Tom Mitchell tackled Lachie Neale of the Lions during the Round 1 AFL match between Hawthorn and Brisbane
3. Conan Byrne pictured with the jerseys of the various stadiums he visited after his 42km walk across Dublin for charity
4. Star Max and JJ Slevin part company at the last in the Pierce Molony Memorial Novice Steeplechase at Thurles Racecourse
5. Jamie Maclaren takes a shot at goal during the A-League match between Central Coast Mariners and Melbourne City at Central Coast Stadium
6. Ed Langdon of the Melbourne Demons takes a shot during the round 1 AFL action
7. Brisbane Roar coach Robbie Fowler and Newcastle Jets coach Carl Robinson interact following the A-League clash between the sides.
8. Tigers fans cheer their team from a property overlooking Leichhardt Oval during the NRL match between the Wests Tigers and the Newcastle Knights a Leichhardt Oval.
9. A view of the races at Dundalk Racecourse
10. A view of windsurfers out at sea at Bull Island in Dublin
