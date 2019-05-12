This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
It's Sunday so here are 12 of our favourite images from a memorable sporting week

All the action from a different angle.

By The42 Team Sunday 12 May 2019, 8:30 PM
Liverpool celebrate their incredible Champions League comeback win over Barcelona in front of the Kop.

Liverpool v Barcelona - UEFA Champions League - Semi Final - Second Leg - Anfield Source: Martin Rickett

Roscommon’s Ultan Harney signs the jersey of a young supporter after his side’s Connacht SFC defeat of Leitrim. 

Ultan Harney signs jerseys for young supporters Source: Evan Logan/INPHO

Hat-trick hero Lucas Moura and Christian Eriksen after Tottenham’s late, late winner in Amsterdam. 

Netherlands Soccer Champions League Source: Peter Dejong

Tipperary duo Jake Morris and Brendan Maher after their Munster SHC victory over Cork on Sunday. 

Jake Morris and Brendan Maher celebrate Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Agony and ecstasy: Conflicting emotions for the Saracens and Leinster players after Saturday’s Heineken Champions Cup final.

Saracens' players celebrate at the final whistle Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

Carlow’s James Doyle and Gearoid McInerney of Galway get themselves into a tangle.

James Doyle and Gearoid McInerney Source: Tommy Grealy/INPHO

A passer-by looks through the fencing to catch a glimpse of the action during Ireland’s One-Day International against West Indies.

A spectator from outside the grounds looks in Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Champions!

Brighton and Hove Albion v Manchester City - Premier League - AMEX Stadium Source: Gareth Fuller

The championship summer is here! Clare fans react during their county’s hurling clash against Waterford on a sunny Sunday afternoon.

Clare fans react late on in the game Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

The Red Bull Cliff Diving series arrived in Dun Laoghaire over the weekend.

Maria Paula Qunitero Source: Red Bull Content Pool/Sebastian Marko/INPHO

Bohemians ‘keeper James Talbot is unable to stop Georgie Kelly’s penalty during Dundalk’s victory at Dalymount Park on Friday night.

James Talbot is beaten by a shot from Georgie Kelly to concede a goal Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Liam Williams lifts the Champions Cup trophy aloft in front of the Saracens fans at St James’ Park.

Liam Williams celebrates after the game Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

