It's Sunday so here are 12 of our favourite images from a memorable sporting week

Liverpool celebrate their incredible Champions League comeback win over Barcelona in front of the Kop.
Roscommon’s Ultan Harney signs the jersey of a young supporter after his side’s Connacht SFC defeat of Leitrim.
Hat-trick hero Lucas Moura and Christian Eriksen after Tottenham’s late, late winner in Amsterdam.
Tipperary duo Jake Morris and Brendan Maher after their Munster SHC victory over Cork on Sunday.
Agony and ecstasy: Conflicting emotions for the Saracens and Leinster players after Saturday’s Heineken Champions Cup final.
Carlow’s James Doyle and Gearoid McInerney of Galway get themselves into a tangle.
A passer-by looks through the fencing to catch a glimpse of the action during Ireland’s One-Day International against West Indies.
Champions!
The championship summer is here! Clare fans react during their county’s hurling clash against Waterford on a sunny Sunday afternoon.
The Red Bull Cliff Diving series arrived in Dun Laoghaire over the weekend.
Bohemians ‘keeper James Talbot is unable to stop Georgie Kelly’s penalty during Dundalk’s victory at Dalymount Park on Friday night.
Liam Williams lifts the Champions Cup trophy aloft in front of the Saracens fans at St James’ Park.
Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:
COMMENTS