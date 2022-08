Israel Olatunde set a new Irish record for the 100m this week at the European Championships. What time did he run to achieve that feat? ©INPHO/Tom Maher 10.15 10.16

10.18 10.17

Who scored the winner for Shelbourne in their Champions League Round One semi-final against ZNK Pomurje? ©INPHO/Bryan Keane Noelle Murray ©INPHO/Bryan Kean Heather O’Reilly

©INPHO/Evan Treacy Jemma Quinn ©INPHO/Evan Treacy Jessie Stapleton

Sene Naoupu has announced her retirement from international rugby. Against which side did she earn her last cap for Ireland in the Six Nations? ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo Scotland France

England Italy

Which of these Meath stars was crowned the Croke Park/LGFA Player of the Month for July? ©INPHO/Tom Maher Vikki Wall ©INPHO/Tom Maher Orlagh Lally

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne Niamh O'Sullivan ©INPHO/Tom Maher Emma Duggan

Dessie Farrell has been handed another two years as manager of the Dublin senior footballers. From which club does he hail? ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne St Vincent's Cuala

Parnell's Na Fianna

The Ireland women's 4x400m relay have booked their place in the final at the European Championships. Who ran the first leg in their heat? ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy Rhasidat Adeleke INPHO/Morgan Treacy Sophie Becker

©INPHO/Morgan Treacy Phil Healy ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy Sharlene Mawdsley

Graeme Souness received backlash this week for describing football as a "man's game" after which Premier League clash? Malcolm Mackenzie/PA Wire/PA Images Brentford v Man United Nottingham Forest v West Ham

Arsenal v Leicester Chelsea v Spurs

Liverpool and Crystal Palace played out a draw in the Premier League this week, but who was sent off for Jurgen Klopp's side? Jon Super/AP/Press Association Images Darwin Nunez eter Byrne/PA Wire/PA Images Mo Salah

Adam Davy/PA Wire/PA Images James Milner Adam Davy/PA Wire/PA Images Luis Diaz

The Irish women's rugby team are in which country competing in their first-ever summer tour? ©INPHO/Akito Iwamoto New Zealand Japan

South Africa Australia