Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

What unusual event took place during the Ulster SFC clash between Donegal and Down on Sunday? ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy A UFO was spotted overhead Down scored an own point

A plane banner was flown during the game The referee didn't turn up

Which of these players scored twice for Man City during their Premier League win over Arsenal on Wednesday night? Martin Rickett/PA Wire/PA Images John Stones Martin Rickett/PA Wire/PA Images Erling Haaland

Martin Rickett/PA Wire/PA Images Jack Grealish Martin Rickett/PA Wire/PA Images Kevin De Bruyne

NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers has agreed a trade deal to go from Green Bay Packers to which team? Chris Sweda/Zuma Press/PA Images New York Giants San Francisco 49ers

Chicago Bears New York Jets

James Lowe has been ruled out of Leinster's Champions Cup semi-final against Toulouse through injury along with which of these players? ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan Robbie Henshaw ©INPHO/Tom Maher Ross Byrne

©INPHO/Tom Maher Andrew Porter ©INPHO/Tom Maher James Ryan

Ireland's Evan Ferguson has signed a new long-term contract with Brighton that will run until when? ©INPHO/James Crombie 2028 2027

2025 2029

Which venue has been selected to host the Munster SFC final between Kerry and Clare? ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne Fitzgerald Stadium Gaelic Grounds

Cusack Park Semple Stadium

Burnley won the Championship this week after defeating which side 1-0? Richard Sellers/PA Wire/PA Images Blackburn Coventry

Middlesborough Millwall

Scotland's Greig Laidlaw has announced his retirement from rugby. How many caps did he earn for his country? Graham Stuart/PA Archive/PA Images 80 76

70 90

Which WSL side played out a draw against Barcelona but stll fell short of a place in the Women's Champions League final this week? Isabel Infantes/PA Wire/PA Images Arsenal Man United

Chelsea Man City