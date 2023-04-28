Advertisement
Evan Treacy/INPHO Ireland's Evan Ferguson.
# Questions and Answers
Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz
How closely were you paying attention to the week’s sporting headlines?
What unusual event took place during the Ulster SFC clash between Donegal and Down on Sunday?
©INPHO/Morgan Treacy
A UFO was spotted overhead
Down scored an own point

A plane banner was flown during the game
The referee didn't turn up
Which of these players scored twice for Man City during their Premier League win over Arsenal on Wednesday night?
Martin Rickett/PA Wire/PA Images
John Stones
Martin Rickett/PA Wire/PA Images
Erling Haaland

Martin Rickett/PA Wire/PA Images
Jack Grealish
Martin Rickett/PA Wire/PA Images
Kevin De Bruyne
NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers has agreed a trade deal to go from Green Bay Packers to which team?
Chris Sweda/Zuma Press/PA Images
New York Giants
San Francisco 49ers

Chicago Bears
New York Jets
James Lowe has been ruled out of Leinster's Champions Cup semi-final against Toulouse through injury along with which of these players?
©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
Robbie Henshaw
©INPHO/Tom Maher
Ross Byrne

©INPHO/Tom Maher
Andrew Porter
©INPHO/Tom Maher
James Ryan
Ireland's Evan Ferguson has signed a new long-term contract with Brighton that will run until when?
©INPHO/James Crombie
2028
2027

2025
2029
Which venue has been selected to host the Munster SFC final between Kerry and Clare?
©INPHO/Ryan Byrne
Fitzgerald Stadium
Gaelic Grounds

Cusack Park
Semple Stadium
Burnley won the Championship this week after defeating which side 1-0?
Richard Sellers/PA Wire/PA Images
Blackburn
Coventry

Middlesborough
Millwall
Scotland's Greig Laidlaw has announced his retirement from rugby. How many caps did he earn for his country?
Graham Stuart/PA Archive/PA Images
80
76

70
90
Which WSL side played out a draw against Barcelona but stll fell short of a place in the Women's Champions League final this week?
Isabel Infantes/PA Wire/PA Images
Arsenal
Man United

Chelsea
Man City
And finally, which of these players will not start for Ireland in their final round of the Women's Six Nations against Scotland on Saturday?
©INPHO/Tom Maher
Dorothy Wall
©INPHO/Tom Maher
Lauren Delany

©INPHO/Ben Brady
Grace Moore
©INPHO/Tom Maher
Linda Djougang
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention this week.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try again next week.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now. There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
Share your result:

Author
The 42 Team
