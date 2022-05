Georgie Kelly scored on his Rotherham debut to secure their promotion to the Championship. Which of these clubs has the striker not played for? UCD Dundalk

Bohemians Sligo Rovers

"I wasn’t sure if anything could reach my _____ moment but tonight was absolutely the best moment of my career." Fill in the missing words from this Katie Taylor quote... professional debut Olympic gold medal

London 2012 homecoming undisputed lightweight champion

Ronnie O'Sullivan claimed his seventh World Snooker Championship this week, but in what year did he win his first? 2000 2001

2002 2003

Who hit the winning score as Henry Shefflin's Galway hurlers got the better of his native Kilkenny on Sunday? Conor Cooney Joseph Cooney

Tom Monaghan Brian Concannon

Ireland ended their Women's Six Nations with a win over Scotland. Where was the game played? RDS Musgrave Park

Kingspan Stadium Scotstoun Stadium

Which of these players is not nominated for April's Premier League Player of the Month award? Nathan Collins Cristiano Ronaldo

Bruno Guimaraes Riyad Mahrez

What happened for the first time in the Munster senior football championship on Saturday? The match was abandoned A female referee took charge

A penalty shootout determined the winner One player scored five goals

The US government say American sports star Brittney Griner is being wrongfully detained in Russia. Which sport is she known for? Athletics Football

Tennis Basketball

Mike Prendergast has been announced as part of the new Munster coaching team. Which French club did he most recently work for? Stade Francais Racing 92

Grenoble Oyannax