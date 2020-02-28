Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
By The42 Team Friday 28 Feb 2020, 5:00 PM
20 minutes ago 1,986 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5026066

Which Kilkenny hurler suffered a cruciate ligament injury during the drawn league match against Clare on Sunday?
TJ Reid
Ger Aylward

Adrian Mullen
Walter Walsh
What did Deontay Wilder blame his seventh-round TKO loss to Tyson Fury in Las Vegas on?
He had a bad sleep the night before the fight
He had an upset stomach

His ring-walk costume was too heavy
Jet-lag
Who will Manchester United play in the Europa League last 16?
Rangers
Wolves

Sevilla
LASK
What illness has struck the Kerry hurling squad this week?
Influenza
Mumps

Vomiting bug
Chickenpox
Sergio Ramos received a red card during Real Madrid's 2-1 defeat to Manchester City on Wednesday. How many times has the defender been sent-off in his Real Madrid career?
9
26

32
11
Maria Sharapova announced her retirement from tennis on Wednesday. How many grand slams has the 32-year-old won?
Five
Seven

One
Nine
Who won the WGC-Mexico Championship?
Ian Poulter
Graeme McDowell

Bubba Watson
Patrick Reed
Which former Munster player has signed a one-year deal with Ulster?
Ian Keatley
Gerbrandt Grobler

Francis Saili
Alby Mathewson
Republic of Ireland striker Rianna Jarrett scored two goals on her debut for which English club?
Manchester City
Arsenal

Brighton & Hove Albion
Aston Villa
And finally, which multiple Grade One-winner has been forced to retire following injury?
Glenloe
Any Second Now

Un De Sceaux
Tiger Roll
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
GOLD!
Have a great weekend. You deserve it!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Silver!
Have a good weekend. You deserve it!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Bronze
It could have been a lot worse...but it could have been a lot better as well, to be totally honest.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Shame. Shame. Shame. Shame. Shame. Shame.
Share your result:

