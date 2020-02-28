Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

Which Kilkenny hurler suffered a cruciate ligament injury during the drawn league match against Clare on Sunday? TJ Reid Ger Aylward

Adrian Mullen Walter Walsh

What did Deontay Wilder blame his seventh-round TKO loss to Tyson Fury in Las Vegas on? He had a bad sleep the night before the fight He had an upset stomach

His ring-walk costume was too heavy Jet-lag

Who will Manchester United play in the Europa League last 16? Rangers Wolves

Sevilla LASK

What illness has struck the Kerry hurling squad this week? Influenza Mumps

Vomiting bug Chickenpox

Sergio Ramos received a red card during Real Madrid's 2-1 defeat to Manchester City on Wednesday. How many times has the defender been sent-off in his Real Madrid career? 9 26

32 11

Maria Sharapova announced her retirement from tennis on Wednesday. How many grand slams has the 32-year-old won? Five Seven

One Nine

Who won the WGC-Mexico Championship? Ian Poulter Graeme McDowell

Bubba Watson Patrick Reed

Which former Munster player has signed a one-year deal with Ulster? Ian Keatley Gerbrandt Grobler

Francis Saili Alby Mathewson

Republic of Ireland striker Rianna Jarrett scored two goals on her debut for which English club? Manchester City Arsenal

Brighton & Hove Albion Aston Villa