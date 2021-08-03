Big blows for Springboks as De Klerk and Du Toit ruled out of Lions decider

SPRINGBOKS HEAD COACH Jacques Nienaber will be without key men Faf de Klerk and Pieter-Steph du Toit for Saturday’s third and deciding Test against the British and Irish Lions at Cape Town Stadium [KO 5pm Irish/UK time, Sky Sports].
De Klerk and du Toit have been ruled out due to injury, with Cobus Reinach coming in at scrum-half and Lood de Jager starting in the pack as Franco Mostert shifts to the back row.
The Boks are also without experienced number eight Duane Vermeulen, who returned to the squad on Sunday but hasn’t been deemed fit enough to be involved this weekend.
Nienaber has reverted to a 5/3 bench split, with 37-year-old Morné Steyn – who kicked the winning penalty in the 2009 Lions series – called into the matchday 23.
South Africa (v Lions):
15. Willie le Roux
14. Cheslin Kolbe
13. Lukhanyo Am
12. Damian de Allende
11. Makazole Mapimpi
10. Handré Pollard
9. Cobus Reinach
1. Steven Kitshoff
2. Bongi Mbonambi
3. Frans Malherbe
4. Eben Etzebeth
5. Lood de Jager
6. Siya Kolisi (captain)
7. Franco Mostert
8. Jasper Wiese
Replacements:
16. Malcolm Marx
17. Trevor Nyakane
18. Vincent Koch
19. Marco van Staden
20. Kwagga Smith
21. Herschel Jantjies
22. Morné Steyn
23. Damian Willemse
Referee: Mathieu Raynal [France].
- This article was updated at 1.15pm to correct the Springboks’ starting line-up, which erroneously listed Faf de Klerk.
