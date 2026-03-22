Spurs' relegation threat becomes very real with risible home loss to fellow strugglers Forest

Premier League results

Newcastle 1-2 Sunderland

Aston Villa 2-0 West Ham

Spurs 0-3 Nottingham Forest

*****

TOTTENHAM COLLAPSED AMID a white-hot atmosphere to lose 3-0 at home to Nottingham Forest and increase fears of a seismic relegation.

It had been a rare positive week for Spurs with a spirited point at Anfield followed by a morale-boosting 3-2 win over Atletico Madrid to ease the pressure on Igor Tudor, but the interim boss is firmly back under the microscope after a potentially pivotal defeat in N17.

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After the team bus was greeted with partisan backing outside the ground, Tottenham started on the front foot and hit the crossbar twice during a largely dominant first half, only for Igor Jesus’ 45th-minute header to give Vitor Pereira’s team a precious half-time lead.

It was a sucker-punch and further blows followed, with Forest captain Morgan Gibbs-White able to finish off a slick move after 62 minutes before substitute Taiwo Awoniyi sent Spurs supporters heading for the exits when he tapped in with three minute left.

Boos followed at full-time following another abject home loss, with Tottenham winless in 13 Premier League matches and down to 17th, only a point above West Ham, but Forest backed up Thursday’s Europa League progression with a crucial victory in the fight for survival.

Tottenham’s only crumb of comfort was the fact Aston Villa beat their relegation rivals West Ham 2-0.

Ollie Watkins’ second-half goal, which came after John McGinn opened the scoring, fired Villa to a huge three points in the race for Champions League qualification.

After seeing rivals Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea all drop points, they produced their best performance for several weeks to end a four-game winless run in the Premier League.

West Ham have resuscitated their season in recent weeks, but their survival hopes took a blow with this loss, where they were second best throughout.