Spurs sack acting head coach Stellini following Newcastle embarrassment

TOTTENHAM HAVE SACKED acting head coach Cristian Stellini after Sunday’s thrashing at Newcastle saw the season take yet another turn for the worse.

First-team coach Ryan Mason will take over as head coach – again – with immediate effect, club chairman Daniel Levy confirmed in an open letter to fans.

“Sunday’s performance against Newcastle was wholly unacceptable,” Levy wrote.

“It was devastating to see. We can look at many reasons why it happened and whilst myself, the board, the coaches and players must all take collective responsibility, ultimately the responsibility is mine.”

Mason faces his second stint as Spurs’ acting head coach, having previously been promoted into the role when Jose Mourinho was sacked in 2021.

His first task will be to prepare his squad for Thursday’s visit of Manchester United, with Spurs desperate for a change in fortune following a calamitous month which has put their Champions League qualification in serious jeopardy.

Stellini, 48, was previously part of Antonio Conte’s backroom staff and stepped into the top job on a temporary basis when his fellow Italian was sacked last month.

But his first managerial role lasted for four games, in which he oversaw just one win – a 2-1 victory over Brighton.

His side could only manage a draw away to relegation-threatened Everton and were beaten by a late Bournemouth goal last weekend before their embarrassing loss at Newcastle on Sunday.

The Magpies ran riot, racing into a five-goal lead inside 21 minutes before eventually sealing a 6-1 win.

Spurs are now outsiders in the race for a Champions League place and sit six points adrift of United, despite playing two more games, but Levy appears set to wait for the end of the season to appoint a permanent successor to Conte.

“I met with the Player Committee today,” he wrote on Monday.

“The squad is determined to pull together to ensure the strongest possible finish to the season. We are all clear we need to deliver performances which earn your amazing support.”

– Additional reporting by Press Association