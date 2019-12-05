This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
St Patrick's Athletic release new home jersey ahead of 2020 campaign

The Inchicore club will be looking for a better showing in the Premier Division under new manager Stephen O’Donnell next season.

By Ben Blake Thursday 5 Dec 2019, 1:19 PM
53 minutes ago 802 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4919618

IT’S THAT TIME of the year again when League of Ireland jersey releases are coming thick and fast.

We’ve already had launches from the likes of ShelbourneDundalk, Bohemians and Shamrock Rovers, and, today, St Patrick’s Athletic have unveiled their latest offering.  

In their traditional red and white colours — and continuing with Umbro and main sponsors MIG Insurance Brokers — the Saints’ home shirt for 2020 is admittedly very similar to last season’s. 

The two noticeable changes are a switch from v-neck to round neck and the addition of a pattern on the chest. 

What are your thoughts on it? 

St Pat's new jersey Jamie Lennon, Ian Bermingham and Darragh Markey in the shirt. Source: Twitter/StPatsFc

