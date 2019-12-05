St Patrick's Athletic release new home jersey ahead of 2020 campaign

IT’S THAT TIME of the year again when League of Ireland jersey releases are coming thick and fast.

We’ve already had launches from the likes of Shelbourne, Dundalk, Bohemians and Shamrock Rovers, and, today, St Patrick’s Athletic have unveiled their latest offering.

In their traditional red and white colours — and continuing with Umbro and main sponsors MIG Insurance Brokers — the Saints’ home shirt for 2020 is admittedly very similar to last season’s.

The two noticeable changes are a switch from v-neck to round neck and the addition of a pattern on the chest.

What are your thoughts on it?

Jamie Lennon, Ian Bermingham and Darragh Markey in the shirt. Source: Twitter/StPatsFc

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!