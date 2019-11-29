Shamrock Rovers back in Umbro for new home kit

Rovers players Gary O'Neill, Ronan Finn and Roberto Lopes.

SHAMROCK ROVERS HAVE announced a four-year deal with Umbro to become the club’s official kit partner once again.

The 2019 FAI Cup champions were last manufactured by the brand six years ago but changed to Warrior in 2013.

Since December 2015, Warrior’s parent company, New Balance, have produced the Hoops’ gear.

Today, the first pictures of Rovers’ new home jersey have been released ahead of its official launch at 12pm on Saturday.

The shirt will also be available without the sponsor for a limited period.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!