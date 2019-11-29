This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 29 November, 2019
Shamrock Rovers back in Umbro for new home kit

The latest jersey, in their traditional green and white hoops, will be available to buy without the sponsor for a limited period.

By Ben Blake Friday 29 Nov 2019, 2:51 PM
40 minutes ago 766 Views No Comments
New Rovers jersey Rovers players Gary O'Neill, Ronan Finn and Roberto Lopes.

SHAMROCK ROVERS HAVE announced a four-year deal with Umbro to become the club’s official kit partner once again. 

The 2019 FAI Cup champions were last manufactured by the brand six years ago but changed to Warrior in 2013. 

Since December 2015, Warrior’s parent company, New Balance, have produced the Hoops’ gear. 

Today, the first pictures of Rovers’ new home jersey have been released ahead of its official launch at 12pm on Saturday. 

The shirt will also be available without the sponsor for a limited period. 

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

