Sunday 16 August, 2020
Shamrock Rovers suffer setback to title ambitions

Stephen Bradley’s side were held to a 0-0 draw by St Patrick’s Athletic.

By The42 Team Sunday 16 Aug 2020, 7:27 PM
Shamrock Rovers’ Jack Byrne dejected after the game.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Shamrock Rovers’ Jack Byrne dejected after the game.
Shamrock Rovers’ Jack Byrne dejected after the game.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

SHAMROCK ROVERS WERE left frustrated as they were held to a 0-0 draw against St Patrick’s Athletic at Richmond Park this evening.

The Saints secured a point despite having Shane Griffin sent off for a second booking just four minutes after half-time, while manager Stephen O’Donnell was also dismissed in the dying stages.

The Hoops would have been hoping to capitalise after reigning champions Dundalk could only draw 2-2 with Waterford on Friday.

The result leaves Stephen Bradley’s men four points ahead of second-place Bohemians and eight beyond the Lilywhites with 10 games to play.

More to follow

The42 Team

