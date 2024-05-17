Stephen Kenny era at St Pat's begins with defeat to Derry City

St Patrick’s Athletic 0

Derry City 1

Darryl Geraghty reports from Richmond Park

THE STEPHEN KENNY era at St Pat’s began in defeat as his new side fell to a narrow 1-0 home loss tonight to a strong Derry City outfit.

Paul McMullan’s well-taken second-half finish spoiled the homecoming for the former Derry City boss, as the away side kept the pressure on table-toppers Shelbourne, who they trail by a solitary point.

The presentation of the double winning St. Pat’s side’s 1997/98 & 1998/99 season before kick-off only added to the sense of occasion as the two ambitious sides prepared for battle in a narrative laden encounter. Former Republic of Ireland boss Kenny faced off against his former coach in the international set-up, Ruaidhri Higgins.

Having started his coaching career with clubs under-21’s back in 1997, 52-year-old Kenny was well versed in what to expect at the atmospheric Richmond Park.

Advertisement

The title chasing visitors came close to spoiling the party early on when the classy Will Patching held off Chris Forrester to then slip Paul McMullan in behind Anto Breslin, but the Scottish winger’s low strike was well saved by Danny Rogers.

The Candystripes looked more assured as the half progressed and took the sting out of the occasion. Patching had a tame free kick well collected by Rogers, just before Ben Doherty fizzed a left footed effort inches over the crossbar, from just outside the area.

Irish underage star Mason Melia’s deflected strike just over the bar lifted spirits around Inchicore just after the break.

Both sides then had glorious opportunities to break the deadlock as the game became slightly stretched. Up first was Pat Hoban who was inches away from latching on to a delightful Michael Duffy inswinging cross from the left wing, before former Derry City attacker Brandon Kavanagh raced clear down the left inside channel before seeing his shot towards the far post cleared by skipper Cameron McJannet.

Paul McMullan celebrates scoring for Derry City. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

With a quarter of an hour remaining it was the visitors who snatched the lead when substitute Patrick McEleney showed his quality with a perfectly timed through ball to find McMullan who broke the offside trap before slotting past the helpless Rogers.

The hosts responded with a triple substitution and threw the kitchen sink at the opposition for the remaining few minutes, but were unable to really fashion a clear cut chance to equalise as the Derry backline stood firm to see themselves over the line.

Both sides face a quick turnaround with massive games in Dublin on Monday night as Pats make the short trip to Tolka Park whilst Derry City travel to Tallaght to face the four-in-a-row champions.

A Derry City fan with a Palestinian flag. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

St. Patrick’s Athletic: Danny Rogers; Joe Redmond, Luke Turner, Conor Keely (Ryan McLoughlin, 85’), Anto Breslin; Jamie Lennon, Chris Forrester (Romal Palmer, 85’); Jake Mulraney, Kian Leavy (Alex Nolan, 85’), Brandon Kavanagh (Aaron Bolger, 68’); Mason Melia (Ruairi Keating, 61’)

Subs not used: Marcelo Pitaluga, Kieran Freeman, Jason McClelland, Cian Kavanagh

Derry City: Brian Maher; Ronan Boyce, Shane McEleney, Cameron McJannet, Ciaran Coll; Adam O’Reilly, Sadou Diallo (Michael Duffy, 59’), Will Patching (Cameron Dummigan, 74’); Paul McMullan (Daniel Kelly, 90+3’, Ben Doherty (Patrick McEleney, 59’), Pat Hoban

Subs not used: Tadhg Ryan, Ciaron Harkin, Danny Mullen, Sam Todd, Daniel Kelly, Sean Patton