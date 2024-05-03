Keating back in the goals to give St Pat's vital win over Drogheda

St Patrick’s Athletic 1

Drogheda United 0

Paul Buttner reports from Richmond Park

A THIRD GOAL of the season for Ruairi Keating earned St Patrick’s a welcome, if laboured, first win in a month.

A dominant first-half display delivered the three points here, but Jon Daly’s side had to work hard throughout the second half to hang on to them.

Despite Jamie Lennon’s suspension adding to the absence of injured skipper Joe Redmond, St Pat’s rejigged the spine of their side and began brightly.

On his game, Chris Forrester, captaining the side in Redmond’s stead, pulled the strings in midfield and was central to their early probings.

Anto Breslin rifled over the top early on before St Pat’s worked Drogheda goalkeeper Jethren Barr for the first time on 14 minutes.

The lively Forrester was again the instigator, threading a delightful ball through for Keating to force the save.

Though Evan Weir arced a free kick not far over the top, St Pat’s remained on top with Keating getting a couple of sights of goal in quick succession.

First the striker shot wide at the near post before finding the side netting from Brandon Kavanagh’s fourth corner of the game.

Drogheda showed their threat from a set-piece on 36 minutes, big defender Hayden Cann heading just off target from Weir’s deep free kick.

But just when Saints thought their first half dominance might be in vain, they took the lead right on 45 minutes.

Kavanagh cleverly found the run of Keating who skilfully cut inside Hayden to sweep home.

Drogheda’s threat from dead ball situations almost brought them level within two minutes of the restart, Andy Quinn seeing his header come back off a post from Weir’s corner.

Inches from levelling at one end, Drogheda had Barr to thank for not finding themselves 2-0 down within a minute with a terrific save from Kavanagh.

Not to be outdone, Danny Rogers soon had to produce an equally good save at the other end to deny a Ryan Brennan header as Drogheda enjoyed their first real spell of pressure in the game.

Forrester had a chance to ease the home nerves on 76 minutes, but saw his diving header from substitute Jake Mulraney superb cross saved by Barr.

St Patrick’s Athletic: Rogers; McLaughlin (Freeman, 62), Keeley, Turner, Breslin; Bolger, Forrester; B. Kavanagh (Melia, 84), Leavy (Palmer, 74), Nolan (Mulraney, 74); Keating.

Drogheda United: Barr; Heeney, Cann, Quinn, Weir; Deegan, Brennan; Foley (Bawa, 67), Markey, Davis; Pierrot.

Referee: Declan Toland (Midlands).

Attendance: 3,765.