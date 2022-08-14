Gritty St Pat's earn three crucial points over Sligo Rovers in race for Europe

St. Patrick’s Athletic 1

Sligo Rovers 0

Darryl Geraghty reports from Richmond Park

TEN-MAN SAINT PATRICK’S ATHLETIC secured a massive three points in the race for a European spot next season with a gritty one-nil home win against rivals in the race, Sligo Rovers.

Tim Clancy’s men, having seen other challengers for fourth Bohemians and Shelbourne drop points on Friday night, opened up a four-point gap on today’s opposition with Serge Atakayi’s first half strike enough to seal all three points.

Both teams, possibly still licking their wounds from their European exits on Thursday night, showed no signs of a hangover in an end to end encounter in humid conditions in Inchicore.

Having bowed out in differing circumstances, Rovers on a slightly more positive note winning 1-0 at home to Viking, ultimately losing 5-2 on aggregate.

And Saints who arguably had the tougher, more dramatic night, frustratingly seeing their one-nil advantage overturned in Tallaght. A fiery encounter that saw red cards, bust-ups and accusations of racial abuse after the final whistle, as CSKA Sofia eventually escaped with a 2-0 victory.

Advertisement

St Pat's Mark Doyle is sent off. Source: Evan Treacy/INPHO

The big team news prior to kick off was the announcement of a new arrival in Inchicore. Former Ireland under-21 International keeper Danny Rogers went straight into the starting 11, all but confirming the news that on-loan West Ham stopper – Joseph Anang – would be cutting his loan period short and heading to Derby County.

The ex-Kilmarnock and Oldham man was forced into action probably earlier than expected, getting down sharply to deny Will Fitzgerald’s low drive after just 60 seconds.

St Pat’s then raced straight down the other end on the break, and having been slipped through by Mark Doyle, and with the goal at his mercy, speedster Atakayi’s toe-poked effort was deflected straight at Luke McNicholas, who reacted well in a lively start.

And just after the half hour mark, it was the home side who eventually found the breakthrough. The devastating pace of Atakayi caused all sorts of confusion at the back for Rovers, as Shane Blaney and McNicholas seemed to wait for each other to deal with the through ball from Eoin Doyle, but the ex-Rangers man nipped in and showed great composure to round the recovering Nando Pijnaker and slot home.

With the break approaching it was the visitors in the ascendancy and probably could have done without the break. The lively Max Mata and Fitzgerald caused problems with their movement forcing a spate of corners. Skipper Adam McDonnell’s goal bound effort from the edge of the area was bravely blocked by Anto Breslin, as the raucous travelling support took the noise levels up a decibel or two.

Sligo boss, and ex-Pat’s man, John Russell surprisingly opted for just the one change from Thursday, with Niall Morahan replacing Greg Bolger in the middle of the park and was still without the leagues top scorer, Aidan Keena, and perhaps lacked the cutting edge up front.

Nevertheless, the visitors continued to press. Centre back Blaney looked to make amends for his part in the opening goal, but was unlucky to see his powerful left footed free kick narrowly miss the target and minutes later McDonnell had a strike from distance that was well held by the debutant, Rogers.

See Sport

Differently Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership Become a Member

Source: Evan Treacy/INPHO

Just after the hour mark the hosts faced an uphill task to maintain their valuable lead when winger Mark Doyle saw red for a dangerously high challenge on Paddy Kirk.

Immediately after the dismissal, The Bit O’Red thought they had broken the home side’s resolve when the unmarked Lewis Banks back post header from just a few yards out trickled just wide, with some of the Sligo bench and fans thinking it had crept in.

The hosts continued to carry a threat on the break and goal scorer Atakayi missed a glorious chance to seal all three points but dragged his shot wide, before his replacement Tunde Owolabi scuffed a gilt edged chance wide of the near post having dribbled the width of the 18-yard box.

As the tense affair entered injury time, the commanding Rogers was called into action yet again to secure all three points for his side, showing cat like reflexes to save low from substitute Kailin Barlow who was teed up excellently from Kirk’s cut back.

St. Patrick’s Athletic: Danny Rogers, Barry Cotter, Joe Redmond, Tom Grivosti, Serge Atakayi (Tunde Owolabi 87), Chris Forrester, Eoin Doyle (Ronan Coughlan 81), Harry Brockbank (Jamie Lennon 69), Mark Doyle, Adam O’Reilly, Anto Breslin,

Sligo Rovers: Luke McNicholas, Lewis Banks, Shane Blaney, Will Fitzgerald, Niall Morahan (Kailin Barlow 78), Frank Liivak (Karl O’Sullivan 66), Adam McDonnell (Cillian Heaney 89), Robbie Burton (Greg Bolger 66), Paddy Kirk, Max Mata, Nando Pijnaker

Referee: Ben Connelly