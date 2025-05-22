St Pat's threatened with partial stadium closure following fan incidents

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC have been hit with a suspended partial stadium closure by the FAI’s Disciplinary Control Unit following multiple fan incidents.

The Inchicore club could see a section of Richmond Park closed if there are any further incidents throughout the remainder of the 2025 season.

“St Patrick’s Athletic have been informed by the FAI Disciplinary Control Unit of a suspended partial stadium closure for the remainder of the 2025 League of Ireland season,” a club statement on Thursday read.

“This is due to spectator conduct and pitch encroachments, the most recent of which was at our home game against Cork City on 16th of May.

“We have also received substantial fines throughout the season for these incidents.

“An incident of a similar nature in the future could result in the enforcement of a partial stadium closure.

“Whilst all at the club understand the emotion of scoring a last-minute winner, we remind all spectators that conduct such as pitch encroachments, use of pyrotechnics and the throwing of missiles leads to fines and sanctions for the club.”