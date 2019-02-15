This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Friday 15 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Doughty Pat's open new season with battling win over Cork City

The Saints made good on their early season promise in an opening win against last season’s runners-up.

By Gavin Cooney Friday 15 Feb 2019, 9:50 PM
32 minutes ago 1,221 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4496353
Kevin Toner wins a header above Karl Sheppard.
Image: Tommy Grealy/INPHO
Kevin Toner wins a header above Karl Sheppard.
Kevin Toner wins a header above Karl Sheppard.
Image: Tommy Grealy/INPHO

St Patrick’s Athletic 1

Cork City 0

Gavin Cooney reports from Richmond Park 

SAINT PATRICK’S ATHLETIC proved they have the flinty resolve to supplement their technical quality with a 1-0 home win over Cork City on the opening night of the new Airtricity League season.

The decisive goal of a rollicking game came on the half-hour mark: Mikey Drennan converting a penalty on the half-hour mark to give Pat’s an impressive three points, in so doing portending their muscling in on the league’s long-established duopoly. 

The first half-hour was the uncoiling of months of off-season energy: it was physical, frenetic and occasionally splenetic: Conor Clifford was booked for a hefty challenge that left Kevin O’Connor writhing in agony. 

Amid the ragged opening quarter, it was Cork who wrung out the best chances. 

New signing James Tilley should have done better than plant a free header wide of Brendan Clarke’s left-hand post, while the Pat’s ‘keeper then reacted well to bat away at point-blank range a corner that deflected off Rhys McCabe’s head. 

Clarke made an even better save at the midway point of the first-half. Daire O’Connor – an electric, jinking presence on the right-wing for Cork all night -  weaved his way to the end-line, dinked a ball into the penalty area and onto the head of Gary Buckley. 

Buckley’s header was spiralling away from Burke, but for the goalkeeper to claw it away with an outstretched right-hand. 

Pat’s early tactics involved sending the ball into the channels for Mikey Drennan to chase, but they took the lead with build-up more considered: some neat play on the right-wing involving Chris Forrester led to David Webster whipping a low cross into the box. Conor Clifford was kicked by Conor McCormack as he started for the ball, with Drennan sending Mark McNulty the wrong way from the spot.

St Patrick's Athletic supporters celebrate Pat's fans celebrate Mikey Drennan's decisive goal. Source: Tommy Grealy/INPHO

Cork responded well: a mazy foray into the penalty area by Daire O’Connor was met by Sheppard, who could only flick the ball into the side-netting.  

O’Connor was Cork’s outstanding player, and each of his contributions led to the onlooking Pat Dolan to stand up and turn toward the press box, nonchalantly affecting the words ‘The Irish Messi’.

Sitting behind Dolan was Irish boss Mick McCarthy, who, if he was impressed by O’Connor, didn’t verbalise so in the direction of The42

Cork created little in the early stages of the second-half, with Jamie Lennon – the conscience of the Pat’s midfield – breaking up play effectively.

With Karl Sheppard cutting an increasingly lonely figure up front, John Caulfield responded by sending on Graham Cummins for the underwhelming Tilley, with Daire O’Connor moved to a No.10 position at the tip of a midfield diamond. 

O’Connor remained involved: a dribble and drive from the edge of the penalty area stung Clarke’s gloves, and he later skied a volley from inside the penalty area. 

Caulfield further gambled by swapping defensive midfielder McCormack for new signing Liam Nash, who made an immediate impact by forcing a corner after tidy build-up with Daire O’Connor which resulted in Sheppard driving a shot narrowly wide of Clarke’s post. 

Minutes later, Conor McCarthy’s dipping volley was acrobatically tipped over by Clarke. 

By this stage, Pat’s had been sucked very deep, but they defended stoutly with Toner and Desmond outstanding. 

Cork, however, created little and it was Pat’s who could have doubled their lead late on, with a long-range Madden effort forcing MacNulty into pushing the ball around his left-hand post. 

There were anguished roars around Richmond Park when the referee added six minutes injury time, but a series of McNulty punts into the penalty area were consistently cleared by Toner. 

Ultimately Cork lacked the kind of patience and control in midfield that Clifford and Rhys McCabe offered Pat’s and  missed the influence of Gearoid Morrissey, who had been named to start but dropped out of the matchday squad before kick-off. 

While Cork attacked frantically late on, Pat’s held firm through the defiance of Toner and Desmond, with Conor Clifford and Jamie Lennon quenching all fires in midfield.

Chris Forrester, meanwhile, flitted around the edges of the game without ever being overly-involved and made way on the 70-minute mark having admitted in the lead-up that he is slightly lacking match sharpness. 

This was a night, however, for Pat’s doughtier talents. 

The winds of change are blowing from Dublin. 

ST PAT’S (3-5-2): Brendan Clarke; Simon Madden; David Webster, Kevin Toner, Lee Desmond; Ian Bermingham (Cian Coleman 94′); Jamie Lennon, Conor Clifford, Rhys McCabe; Chris Forrester (Gary Shaw 71′), Mikey Drennan (Brandon Miele 85′)

CORK CITY: Mark McNulty; Conor McCarthy, Dan Casey, Sean MacLoughlin, Shane Griffin; Conor McCormack (Liam Nash 79′), Gary Buckley, Kevin O’Connor (Garry Comerford 74′); Daire O’Connor, Karl Sheppard, James Tilley (Graham Cummins 64) 

 Referee: Neil Doyle 

Attendance: 3,479

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Sexton 'ready to go' for Ireland, with Henshaw expected back in training next week
    Sexton 'ready to go' for Ireland, with Henshaw expected back in training next week
    Conor Murray needs to offload Ireland's kicking responsibility to focus on returning to form
    Scotland lose centre Huw Jones for the rest of the Six Nations
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Former Limerick hurling captain makes move into county football coaching
    Former Limerick hurling captain makes move into county football coaching
    United without Martial and Lingard for big clashes as duo out for up to three weeks
    'I highly doubt he'll remember playing against me': Newport star Amond ready for reunion with City's Otamendi
    HURLING
    Captains return as Cork and Clare name sides for Páirc Uí Rinn league showdown
    Captains return as Cork and Clare name sides for Páirc Uí Rinn league showdown
    Warning over modified helmets after hurler sustains 'horrific' hand injury
    Limerick's Gillane strikes 1-12 as Mary I defeat NUIG to set up Fitzgibbon Cup final against UCC
    ENGLAND
    Wales won't be fazed by Eddie Jones' mind games, insists Neil Jenkins
    Wales won't be fazed by Eddie Jones' mind games, insists Neil Jenkins
    Former Man United starlet Morrison joins Swedish club in bid to relaunch career
    West Indies' Shannon Gabriel apologises to Joe Root and reveals what was said between players

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie