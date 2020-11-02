BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Monday 2 November 2020
Advertisement

Stander and Daly claim Munster rugby player awards for displays last season

Garrett Fitzgerald has been posthumously inducted into the Munster Rugby Hall of Fame.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 2 Nov 2020, 5:00 PM
5 minutes ago 79 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5252635
CJ Stander in action for Munster against Edinburgh recently.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
CJ Stander in action for Munster against Edinburgh recently.
CJ Stander in action for Munster against Edinburgh recently.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

CJ STANDER HAS been awarded the Munster Player of the Year award for a third time while Shane Daly has bagged the Young Player honour.

Stander has been honoured for a record third time in six years. The 30-year-old made 11 starts during the 2019-20 season, captaining the province on two occasions and stood out with his player of the match performance against Saracens

COnce again CJ Stander raises the bar as he is awarded the Munster Rugby Men’s Player of the Year for a record third time in six years.

In making 11 starts, the 30-year-old captained the province on two occasions and produced a player of the match performance against Saracens in Thomond Park in December.

Daly enjoyed a breakthrough campaign in his first year as a member of the senior squad. He started 13 of his 14 appearances on the wing and full-back while also making his Champions Cup debut against Racing 92 in January.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

munsters-shane-daly Munster player Shane Daly. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Garrett Fitzgerald has been posthumously inducted into the Munster Rugby Hall of Fame after his major contribution to the province. He filled the role of CEO from 1999 to 2019, the longest-serving provincial chief executive in Irish rugby.

Subscribe to The42 Rugby Weekly podcast here:

Subscribe

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie