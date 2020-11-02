Stander and Daly claim Munster rugby player awards for displays last season

CJ STANDER HAS been awarded the Munster Player of the Year award for a third time while Shane Daly has bagged the Young Player honour.

Stander has been honoured for a record third time in six years. The 30-year-old made 11 starts during the 2019-20 season, captaining the province on two occasions and stood out with his player of the match performance against Saracens

In making 11 starts, the 30-year-old captained the province on two occasions and produced a player of the match performance against Saracens in Thomond Park in December.

Daly enjoyed a breakthrough campaign in his first year as a member of the senior squad. He started 13 of his 14 appearances on the wing and full-back while also making his Champions Cup debut against Racing 92 in January.

Munster player Shane Daly. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Garrett Fitzgerald has been posthumously inducted into the Munster Rugby Hall of Fame after his major contribution to the province. He filled the role of CEO from 1999 to 2019, the longest-serving provincial chief executive in Irish rugby.

