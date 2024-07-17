NSW break hoodoo to win State of Origin rugby series

NEW SOUTH WALES defied history at a febrile Suncorp Stadium to overcome Queensland 14-4 in an engrossing State of Origin decider.

The Blues clinched the best-of-three series after Bradman Best and Mitchell Moses scored the only two tries in the latter stages of a brutal contest.

It was the 17th time the Blues lifted the shield as they thwarted the Maroons’ bid for a hat-trick.

History was against the Blues, who had only won deciders in Brisbane twice before — in 1994 and 2005.

They had also lost six straight deciders at Queensland’s fortress.

But the Blues were invigorated under new coach Michael Maguire in his first series at the helm after replacing Brad Fittler.

“One of the toughest games I’ve played. I’m so glad we won,” the 22-year-old Best said. “Stoked and very special to win in Brisbane.”

Queensland had taken control of the rivalry since the arrival of coach Billy Slater, who is regarded as one of the greatest players ever.

But the Maroons were unable to penetrate an inspired Blues and did not score a try for the match.

“I think we had a few opportunities, but they defended well,” said Queensland star Harry Grant.

The series had major momentum shifts with Queensland dominating the first game in Sydney before the Blues forced a decider after a scintillating 38-18 victory at the Melbourne Cricket Ground last month.

A fiery contest had been flagged and the early stages were marked by bone-crunching tackles in an arm-wrestle.

Both teams defended with ferocity and tempers flared on the half-hour when a melee broke out in front of the Queensland dugout on the sidelines.

The Blues played with the type of physicality implored by no-nonsense Maguire as they attacked in waves only to be repeatedly repelled by a steely Maroons defence.

Scoring opportunities were virtually negated amid high-speed intensity until the deadlock was broken on the stroke of half-time when Valentine Holmes converted a penalty kick.

NSW finally hit the scoreboard shortly after the interval when Zac Lomax nailed a penalty kick from the right touchline.

With fatigue setting in, the game slightly opened up but the defensive intensity from both teams held firm.

Holmes again edged the Maroons ahead with a penalty kick in the 61st minute.

But NSW finally produced the match’s first try in the 64th minute when Best, who was an inspired inclusion for game three, crossed over on the left side after a dashing run from Jarome Luai.

The Blues effectively ended their curse in Brisbane when Moses burst through the Maroons’ flagging defence to leave the partisan fans stunned.

